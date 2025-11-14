Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner’s Lawyer Calls Ray J Sex Tape Lawsuit A 'Disjointed Rambling Distraction' In Blunt New Comments

It’s been 18 years since a sex tape was released of Kim Kardashian with her then-boyfriend Ray J, and there’s a new development in their recent legal battle. Following a defamation suit filed against the singer by Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, over comments he made about an alleged impending RICO case, Ray J has now filed his own lawsuit over the sex tape. Kardashian and Jenner’s lawyer didn’t mince words, calling Ray J’s latest move a “distraction” in a new statement.

Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Responds To Ray J’s New Sex Tape Lawsuit

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s lawyer Alex Spiro responded to Ray J’s lawsuit against his clients, as the singer — whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr. — claimed again that he did not leak Kim Kardashian, Superstar against his ex-girlfriend’s will in 2007, but rather the couple released it consensually with help from her mother. Spiro told Page Six:

After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case too.

Alex Spiro’s comments are pretty blunt, calling the new lawsuit “frivolous” and merely a distraction after his clients had taken legal action against Ray J.

What Is Ray J Accusing Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Of?

For years, Ray J has insisted that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were involved in the leak of the sex tape, which he says they made consensually in 2003 and then released in 2007. According to court documents filed by Ray J’s attorney, Howard King:

[Jenner and Kardashian] have spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape that Kardashian filmed with [Ray J] was leaked against her will.

The lawsuit claims he and Kim Kardashian began discussing releasing the tape in 2006 and that she told him Kris Jenner should be in charge of it. Ray J says the mother-daughter duo are now “furious” that he “no longer wants to play along with their tall tale.”

The lawsuit also mentions their filing against him, saying:

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s lawsuit is not about defamation — it’s about publicity, power, and punishment.

Let’s take a look at the events that led to The Kardashians stars filing the defamation suit.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian took legal action against Ray J in September, after he alleged on a livestream that he was working with federal agents on a RICO — Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — case against the reality TV family. The family’s lawyer stated “unequivocally” that no such investigation existed and that “no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against our clients.”

The sex tape is an issue that Kim Kardashian hasn’t been able to get past, as it’s come up on both of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reality shows. She also joked about it in her SNL monologue when she hosted in 2021, and Kris Jenner took a lie detector test on family friend James Corden’s late-night show that claimed she was telling the truth about not being involved.

Even 18 years later, this still seems to be a touchy topic for all parties involved, with lawsuits coming from both sides. We’ll have to see if anything comes from these recent filings, but in the meantime, you can continue to keep up with The Kardashians, as Season 7 episodes drop each Thursday with a Hulu subscription.