Keke Palmer Opens Up About ‘Boundaries’ After Her Relationship With Darius Jackson Made Headlines

Keke Palmer has had a lot going on in her life. Over the last year and a half she helped lead the cast of Jordan Peele’s horror movie Nope , and she gave birth to her first child in February. But after her relationship with her son’s father Darius Jackson made headlines earlier this year, the 30-year-old actress opened up about what “boundaries” mean to her.

The former Nickelodeon star first met Darius Jackson back in 2021 at one of Issa Rae’s Insecure after-parties. However, the drama these two endured during their time together has made headlines that have led to many people asking what their current relationship status is. While speaking to People , Keke Palmer made it very clear how important it is for people to respect her "boundaries" around her private life, she said:

I think I learned a lot of different things along the way in terms of what my boundaries are, what I'm willing to share, what I'm not willing to share. I think it's hard to defend yourself to people that don't even know you or that already have so many preconceived notions about you.

Keke Palmer has been filmed by a fan against her will , and when that happened she noted that her "privacy was invaded." Luckily, this actress/singer seems to have a good head on her shoulders, and she knows exactly what she is and isn’t willing to share.

Recently, Keke Palmer's personal life made major headlines when Darius Jackson, the father of her seven-month-old son, seemed to shame her over a sheer dress she wore to an Usher show. Jackson wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to his girlfriend’s outfit choice, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” He then defended his position with a follow-up tweet that said “a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others.” This reaction from Jackson was slammed on social media.

While we've seen the two together since, the article noted that Palmer hasn't really addressed if the couple is still together or not. The actress went on to explain how she's working to put up boundaries and not feel the need to react or respond all the time, she said:

You end up getting to a position where you're like, 'Well, wait a minute. Let me just do me and not be so reactive to other people.’ Let's not let my choices be so much in a reaction to how other people are treating me'

Following all the talk about what happened between these two after the Usher concert, in August, Keke Palmer celebrated her 30th birthday with Darius Jackson . Social media users were confused about this reunion because of her recent collaboration with Usher on his music video “Boyfriend.” So, seeing that the actress and Jackson celebrated her special day together in a viral video led to shock and judgment from fans. At the end of the day, though, fans need to realize that they do share a child together, and no matter what drama is between them, they’ll at least be in each other’s lives as co-parents.