Kevin Hart Shared Lovely Throwback Post On Think Like A Man's Anniversary And Co-Stars Like Romany Malco And Gabrielle Union Responded

For millions of viewers, Kevin Hart has been on their screens – big and small – for more than a decade. But every Hollywood superstar has their humble beginnings, and Hart is no different. The comedian had his Hollywood breakthrough as miserable divorcee Cedric with the ensemble romantic comedy Think Like a Man. He showed how much his breakout role still means to him by celebrating the rom-com’s tenth anniversary. The Jumanji actor didn’t celebrate the milestone alone as his co-stars responded to his lovely throwback post. That includes both Gabrielle Union and Romany Malco.

Nostalgia was in the air as multihyphenate Kevin Hart took to his Instagram to show off photos featuring him and the cast. He remembered how the role changed his career for the better. Hart couldn’t believe how much time has passed since the rom-com hit theaters. He pulled from a mix of images to highlight the film’s release date. Check out the Fatherhood actor’s sweet throwback collection in his post below.

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) A photo posted by on

Seeing all those images brought back memories of when the ensemble comedy dropped in 2012. At the time, Hart was known for his stand-up comedy after his earlier leading man effort Soul Plane didn’t pan out for him and his budding film career. The movie marked the first time he led a Hollywood project, and is considered one of his best movies. Looking at the photos recalled a time when having a majority Black cast was an anomaly in Hollywood. At the same time, it harkened back to the days when rom coms were movie theater staples.

But the Borderlands actor wasn’t the only one looking back at his time filming the ensemble comedy. Many followers decided to comment on Kevin Hart's nostalgic post. Of course, some notable commenters left the responses. Co-star Gabrielle Union (who played long-term committer Kristen) reciprocated Hart’s sentiment by commenting:

Miss y’all crazy kids!!!! Forever Family!

The actor’s onscreen roomie Romany Malco (aka playboy Zeke Freeman) followed Union’s hilariously sweet words with a nice update. Malco was looking back while living in the present, writing:

And everyone is in good health and good standing. 🔥 Love you fam! ❤️

The family vibes kept going as The Chi’s Lala Anthony couldn’t help but comment on the post. Just like the Night School actor, Anthony spoke on how her role as Mya (played by Meagan Good)’s bestie Sonia changed her career as well.

Changed my life. Family forever‼️

Of course, Gabrielle Union’s movie significant other Jerry Ferrara (who played non-committal Jeremy) didn’t want to be left out of the lovefest. He took a moment to shout out the comedian in his touching comment.

Man Kev! 10 years flew by. Family forever!!!

It’s nice to see the cast is still close a decade after the comedy was released. Not only did the rom-com start and revitalize several acting careers but birthed a franchise. Think Like a Man was a commercial hit in 2012, grossing $96.1 million with its sequel grossing $70.2 million. Both films received mixed to poor reviews. The first movie, based on television personality Steve Harvey's best-selling relationship advice book, is considered one of the best rom-coms of the last decade.

To see why Kevin Hart was fondly looking back at the film, you can check it out by subscribing to Hulu or Amazon Prime. Of course, you can check what Hart has in store for 2022 by checking out our movie schedule.