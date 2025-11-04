Kourtney Kardashian Just Shared A Pic With Kendall Jenner And The Height Difference Is A Trip

The expansive Kardashian/Jenner family is, obviously, filled with stars. A lot of that is due to the fact that we’ve shared a lot of their trials and triumphs over the years because of their reality shows, with their Hulu hit, The Kardashians (currently in Season 7 on the 2025 TV schedule) continuing to help fans, well, keep up with the famous clan. They also know how to use social media better than a lot of celebrities, and Kourtney Kardashian just shared some pics with Kendall Jenner, where we see that their height difference is absolutely insane.

What Pics With Kendall Jenner Did Kourtney Kardashian Share That Shows Their Wild Height Difference?

You know, family is a funny thing, as even when we’re talking about siblings with the same parents, you can just never tell whether the people involved will have a lot in common or not. This includes, frequently, how those who are related look. Even though all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters share the ebony-haired beauty of their famed momager, Kris Jenner, there are some other aspects of their physical appearance that vary a lot more…like their height.

In fact, Kourtney just shared several photos with her younger runway show-closing supermodel sis, Kendall, to celebrate her 30th birthday (in the wake of her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, debuting on The Kardashians) and, well, some of the photos REALLY show off their incredible height difference:

WOW. Alright, in the first picture we can tell there’s a height diff, and the third photo doubles down on it, but that one features Kourt without shoes and Kendall in what are likely six-inch stilettos, so, it’s not quite accurate. However, that last shot is basically impossible to believe. I know Kendall is a model and they tend to lean toward the statuesque side of humanity, but damn! She looks like a literal giant next to Kourtney. And, even worse, both appear to be wearing plain ol’ sneakers without any kind of platform to them. How tall/short are these ladies?!?!

I did a quick search, and if the internet is correct (The internet is always correct, right? Right?) Jenner is 5’11” (def tall for most women), and Poosh founder Kardashian is a smooth 5 feet even, which is on the shorter side for most lady people. So, sure, there appears to be an eleven inch difference in their heights, but that final photo of the siblings is unreal. Jenner looks as though she should be (fashionably) hanging off the side of the Empire State building and swatting down planes. Observe some of the comments that fans left:

This last photo can’t be real 😂

The height difference is insane 😂

Help is kendall actually that tall? 😭

I didn’t realise how tall she was compared to her 😂 holy heck

That last photo is forever iconic

Look, I don’t know if that final photo was toyed with at all, but, if anything else, it proves that Kardashian loves her sibling and has no qualms about being a little big sister.