Jensen Ackles' The Boys Spinoff Just Added An SNL Star, House Of The Dragon Vet And More To An Already Stacked Cast

The Boys world is expanding yet again with Vought Rising, with the action set during the early days of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash). Those two reprising their roles from The Boys is enough to make this a stacked cast for any viewer with a Prime Video subscription; now, another four have been announced to join those two in the 1950s of that TV universe, including an SNL alum and an actress from the world of Westeros over on HBO.

In a very fitting move for a TV universe that spans genres, the new cast members hail from comedic, dramatic, and fantasy backgrounds. Count on seeing Cecily Strong, Mark Pellegrino, Eric Johnson, and Annie Shapero in Vought Rising, according to Deadline, although no details have been revealed yet at the time of writing about who they'll be playing in the midst of Ackles as Soldier Boy and Cash as Stormfront. Their roles will be recurring.

The most recognizable name is likely the musically-talented Cecily Strong, who was nominated for an Emmy multiple times for her work on SNL over eleven seasons until her departure in 2022. (She did make a cameo earlier in the 2025 TV schedule for the show's 50th anniversary.)

Mark Pellegrino is another newcomer to Vought Rising, most recently seen on TV with Jeff Daniels and Law & Order's Maura Tierney in American Rust, although a large demographic of viewers likely best remember him for his work as Lucifer in the Supernatural cast.

Annie Shapero technically has not yet debuted on House of the Dragon, as she was cast to play Alysanne "Black Aly" Blackwood for the third season. Considering that Black Aly is a fierce warrior in George R.R. Martin's world of Westeros source material, I'm wondering if this is a sign that Shapero will be part of action sequences in Vought Rising. She reacted to the announcement of her casting on Instagram, writing "SOMEBODY PINCH ME" in all-caps.

Last but not least, Eric Johnson is likely best known for his work in the Fifty Shades franchise, which of course makes me wonder if Vought Rising with have its own "Herogasm" storyline. On the small screen, he's been in projects including The Alienist, American Gods, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. He also reacted to the big news via his Instagram account, writing "Thrilled to be joining [The Boys] universe! 💥"

There's certainly plenty to celebrate for anybody joining the cast of a show in this world, since Jensen Ackles has proven that The Boys universe can bring characters back in pretty much any show, no matters its place in the timeline.

Not only did he debut in the contemporary The Boys, but he appeared in a surprise cameo for Gen V and of course will star in Vought Rising. The Countdown vet already teased how Vought Rising's Soldier Boy will be quite different from The Boys' version of Soldier Boy, however, so the new prequel presumably won't be just retreading old ground with the character.

In addition to these four newcomers, Ackles, and Aya Cash, Vought Rising stars Mason Dye, Will Hochman, KiKi Layne, Jordan Myrie, Nicolo Pasetti, Elizabeth Posey, Brian J. Smith, and Ricky Stafferi as series regulars. Production on the new series began in August, with no expected premiere date announced just yet. You can always stream both The Boys and Gen V on Prime Video to revisit the world of Vought as the wait continues!