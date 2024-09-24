Lady Gaga Announced An Album To Go With Joker 2, And Fans Are Freaking Out

It’s been over a year since Lady Gaga confirmed she’ll be Harley Quinn for Joker 2 . As the sequel trailer showed her and co-star Joaquin Phoenix singing and dancing together in mad bliss, it’s safe to say we’ll get a Joker: Folie à Deux soundtrack out of this. Not only do you have to look forward to the music coming from the psychological thriller, but the “Poker Face” singer announced a new album of hers coming as well, and fans are freaking out.

Just like how the first Joker movie tapped into the warped mind of Arthur Fleck through his dance sequences, the soon-to-arrive Joker 2 will go full force musically with song and dance numbers of the maniacal comedian and his love interest, Harley Quinn. Just when it seemed like you couldn’t wait for Joker: Folie à Deux’s soundtrack to come out, the Grammy winner announced on X she’s got a special surprise of her own, and I think you’ll like it:

Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux. https://t.co/86Y4cI5jSl pic.twitter.com/t8ifrVtJLFSeptember 24, 2024

That’s right! Lady Gaga’s got a new album coming out on September 27th that’ll resemble the music from Joker 2. Titled Harlequin, the A Star is Born actress’ album cover shows her fully clothed wearing a life vest in the shower with the running water washing away her clown makeup. The next image shows a milk carton with the song titles listed from familiar tunes heard in the sequel’s promos, like “Close To You,” “Get Happy,” “That’s Life,” and more.

As you can imagine, fans are freaking out over the announcement. For instance, @pop culture girl is telling us what we’re all thinking before the album’s release:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR ALREADY pic.twitter.com/Rbyugi9NEpSeptember 24, 2024

I wouldn’t be surprised if Harlequin does become Album of the Year. Lady Gaga has a knack for rolling out tunes that are easy hits. Her last album was “Chromatica” from four years ago with the Grammy-winning album topping the charts in many countries and releasing a concert film available on your Max subscription . She also sang and wrote Top Gun: Maverick ’s Academy Award-nominated song “Hold My Hand” blowing over audiences with her live performance at the Oscars .

With each track the “Bad Romance” singer lays out playing on repeat in our minds, we’ll never complain about more music from her. @ ˚✧ stephanie 🤭 also made a revelation about the new album news that’s blowing my mind:

can’t believe you’ve been pregnant with lg 6.5 and managed to hide it this entire time pic.twitter.com/ZfS4TS92nBSeptember 24, 2024

The day before the news about Harlequin came out, X fans did notice some cryptic billboards appearing in Los Angeles and New York City that read “LG 6.5” and “LG Six.Five.” Now, we have an idea of what she’s referring to. But hey, if all know about it so far in advance, there's no fun in a surprise, right? @sky🖤🍃(fan account) perfectly described how we all felt learning about “LG 6.5:”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yeah, I’m freaking out too for this. What gets me the most excited for Lady Gaga’s Harlequin is getting to hear the singer cover her own Joker 2 songs like the award-winning singer would and not as Harley Quinn. Apparently Joaquin Phoenix encouraged the American Horror Story actress to sing “poorly” for their movie , as her DC character is not a professional singer. So it would be nice to hear how the chart-topping performance would sound as herself in these tracks. @Brooklyn’s post illustrated the shock and awe we all are probably feeling about the album news:

OH MEIN GOTT pic.twitter.com/b2LuZnXQ4USeptember 24, 2024

Once we all come to, I can imagine how we’ll all be spending our weekend. As much as I love Lady Gaga’s dance-pop songs, she does an unbelievable job singing classic covers, like in her collaborative album with jazz singer Tony Bennett and when she delivered a stunning tribute to The Sound of Music at the 87th Oscars. It’s an amazing quality for your voice to blend with a variety of musical genres. @Lady Gaga Facts expressed their own reaction to receiving a whole new album of Lady Gaga songs with limited time to mentally prepare:

a WHOLE album? THIS Friday? Gaga you’re insane you haven’t surprised us like this in so long 😭

If we think we’ll be surprised listening to Lady Gaga’s new Harlequin music, I'm sure what she's ready to give us in Joker 2 will be beyond our expectations, no matter how many trailers we've watched. Playing a fellow patient who encourages Arthur Fleck’s unstable mentality, an insider alleged the actress/singer really put in “work” for her new movie while “totally in the zone.” The sequel’s casting director praised Lady Gaga’s performance saying she’ll “blow your mind,” and I’m confident this is true.