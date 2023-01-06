Laura Dern Recalls Being Recognized By A Taylor Swift Fan… At Jurassic Park

Laura Dern is extremely well-known for her prolific work in massive movies like Jurassic Park and Oscar-winning films like Marriage Story. However, these days instead of being asked for photos or autographs for her work in these films, she’s being recognized by some for a small cameo she made in one of Taylor Swift’s music videos. And what’s even better about all of this, is she had an interaction with said Swiftie at Jurassic Park.

Dern was on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her movie The Son, which is on the 2023 movie schedule , and she talked about her recent cameo in Taylor Swift’s music video “Bejeweled.” Turns out the power of Taylor Swift and the Swifties is real, because the Academy Award-winning actress explained she was recognized for her cameo in the Midnights music video over her return to an iconic role in 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion , while literally at Jurassic Park.

I, by good fortune, was in Hawaii. I love it there so much. And friends have an organic farm on Oahu where we did film some of the original Jurassic Park. And I was coming out of their farm and there was a guided tour of the sites of Jurassic Park with a little sign saying ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park.’ And as I was post-beach and seeing our friends, we’re getting in the car. And I’m standing right in front of the sign, and here comes a group of people. And this girl comes running up to me and says ‘Oh my god, oh my god!’ And I was like, ‘I just want to be with my family. Let’s not do a whole Jurassic Park.’ She goes ‘Aren’t you the girl in the Taylor Swift video?’ It was amazing.

While it’s a bit confounding to think that someone would recognize Laura Dern, like the Laura Dern, for her cameo in a Taylor Swift video over her iconic role in the Jurassic Park franchise, in this day and age, it kind of makes sense. The Cinderella inspired video currently has over 39 million views, and some of Swift’s older videos have surpassed 3 billion views, showing the power and popularity of the pop star.

Dern appeared to be genuinely pleased by the recognition for her performance in Swift’s video, and found it funny that the fan didn’t even realize the irony of where they ended up taking the photo. The actress explained:

She did ask for a picture with me because she loves Taylor Swift. And there was ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park’ right behind us.

I absolutely love that this Swiftie didn’t realize that she took a photo with Laura Dern at Jurassic Park, a photo long-time Jurassic Park fans would likely die for, and didn’t realize the significance of the photo's location.

I do think with Swift announcing her first feature film , it’s 100% possible that Dern could work with the pop star again, I mean she’d be perfect to appear in the cast of said film . I’d assume just about any actor who works with the “Anti-Hero” singer on this movie will become better known to many for being in Swift’s first feature over any other project, even if they’ve starred in classic films like, oh I don’t know, Jurassic Park.