Ludacris Revealed Which Actor He Wants To Join The Fast And Furious Franchise, And I Really Hope Vin Diesel Is Taking Notes

The Fast and Furious family is always growing, and on more than one occasion actors have joined it that I would have never expected. From Helen Mirren to Brie Larson to Kurt Russell to Charlize Theron, the list of beloved actors to enter this ensemble later in the franchise is truly wild and honestly, prestigious. Now, Ludacris is pitching a new addition to the family as we wait for updates about the release of Fast & Furious 11, and I sure do hope Vin Diesel is considering this.
The actor I’m talking about is Matt Damon, who I never really thought of as an option to join the F&F franchise. However, Ludacris has started to manifest the Ocean’s Eleven actor’s casting, and I have to say, I’m here for it. Taking to his Instagram to post a photo with the Oscar winner, the rapper wrote:
Matt Damon and Ludacris were both at the Stella Artois Let's Do Dinner event in New York City. They posed for a nice photo together, and that’s what led to the Fast and Furious actor’s comment. Within the first few hours of it being posted, his fans immediately latched onto the dream casting, writing:
Now, let’s think about this, if you look back at Matt Damon’s movies, he’s thrived in projects that have the same elements as the Fast and Furious films. Obviously, Jason Bourne proved that he is an action star. Then, the Ocean’s movies showed his ability to work within an ensemble. So, I think he’d fit into this high-speed universe just fine!
Plus, if you take a look back at Matt Damon’s filmography, he’s seemingly down for basically anything…heck, he’s even made a cameo in a Marvel movie. The guy has done drama, comedy, sci-fi, action, animation and more, so it seems like he could be up to hop in a car and drive really fast with Ludacris.
However, for now, that’s just a dream that Ludacris and I will have to keep our fingers crossed for.
So, let’s turn our focus to what we do know. Ludacris is expected to reprise his role in the eleventh Fast and Furious movie, which will be a continuation of Fast X, considering that cliffhanger ending involving Jason Momoa. We also know that Fast & Furious 11 should come out in 2026 as they celebrate 25 years of the franchise. So, Matt Damon or not, there’s a lot to be excited about.
However, I can’t deny that I hope Vin Diesel takes Ludacris’ casting request into account. While I don’t know if Matt Damon would say yes, it certainly would be fun if he showed up, so I’ll be keeping hope alive that maybe one day this will happen.
So, while I wait for that dream to become reality, you can check in with Matt Damon by watching his newest project on the 2024 movie schedule, The Instigators, with an Apple TV+ subscription, and you can always spend some time with the family by streaming the Fast and Furious movies with a Peacock subscription.
