Lupita Nyong'o Just Wore A Top Made Out Of Feathers To Support A Quiet Place: Day One And Fans Can't Get Over The Fit

Lupita Nyong’o is returning to the horror genre by joining the Quiet Place franchise, and we couldn't be more excited. Now, she's out and about promoting her project on the 2024 movie schedule, and of course, she's doing it in style. To prove that, let's talk about the amazing feather top she wore that fans can't get enough of.

The Us star has been a true fashion icon from the start of her career, as I'm sure we all remember her wearing a beautiful blue Prada dress when she won Best Supporting Actress in 2014. Then, at the 2019 Oscars, Lupita Nyong'o rocked an incredible feather look to Vanity Fair's after-party by wearing a wonderful Oscar de la Renta one-shoulder gown. Well, the feather look has made its way back to Nyong’o as she wore a top made out of them on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new movie A Quiet Place: Day One. Take a look at the stunning actress in this Instagram reel below:

The actress looks so vibrant and free like a bird promoting her movie on Jimmy Kimmel Live! You can see Lupita Nyong’o wearing a sheer bodysuit with black feathers wrapped around her chest and wrists. Also part of the trendsetting ensemble were fitted black pants and high heels. Now, I wish I had an outfit like this hanging in my closet!

I’m not the only one falling in love with Lupita Nyong'o's fashion piece. Comments came pouring in from fans who could not get enough of her new look. Take a look at the glowing reviews below:

So freaking beautiful and talented❤️❤️❤️ -@mahoganysilver__

THIS fit 🔥🔥🔥🔥 -@a.claire.perspective

Damnmmmm😍😍😍 -@findingpaola

😍Yessss🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏 you go girl! 🖤 -@myimperfectlyperfectjourney

It looks like the ayes have it when it comes Lupita Nyong'o style! As they should.

As for the movie she’s promoting, there's a lot of excitement surrounding it too. We know that A Quiet Place: Day One follows her character Samira as she witnesses a terrifying alien invasion in New York and tries to survive with other residents and her cat. As the title suggests, this prequel takes place on the first day the sonic-hearing aliens featured in A Quiet Place made their way to Earth.

Unlike the previous Quiet Place movies that were directed and written by John Krasinski, Michael Sarnoski will be the one to fulfill those behind-the-scenes roles. The American filmmaker is known for making his directorial debut with the 2021 drama Pig which starred Nicolas Cage. I can't wait to see what he brings to this franchise. And, much like how I felt when I saw her feather look, I'm very excited to see Nyong’o and her extraordinary talents in the post-apocalyptic film series.

The actress brought out her style and grace by wearing a mesh top made of feathers to promote A Quiet Place: Day One, and we are so here for it! As the press tour continues ahead of the upcoming horror movie's release on June 28, I'm sure there will be more looks like it, and we'll be sure to let you know about them.