Machine Gun Kelly And Seth Meyers Joke About Him Smashing A Champagne Glass Against His Head, But The Video Is Pretty Gnarly

Machine Gun Kelly is known for pulling some pretty funky stunts , but his latest escapade found him smashing a champagne glass against the side of his head. He was all too happy to joke about the ordeal with Seth Meyers, but fair warning: the video is pretty gnarly.

In an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Machine Gun Kelly talked about selling out Madison Square Garden and how he celebrated the event - namely, by breaking a champagne glass against his skull. He said:

You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to get people’s attention? Yeah, I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head. Yeah, so I had a serious case of that last night.

Without missing a beat, Seth Meyers responded:

In medicine, they call that “asking for it.”

Machine Gun Kelly laughed it off, but someone caught the whole thing on film. Take a look below (be advised, it’s fairly bloody):

The clip shows MGK proudly proclaiming “Bro, I don’t give a shit” before smacking the empty glass against his noggin. There’s a quick cut to his performance of “my ex’s best friend”, where you can see a sizable cut above his eyebrow and a rather startling amount of blood for a YouTube short. Machine Gun Kelly finished off the video by providing a closer view of the injury, which he simply pronounced “gross.”

His stunt might seem like overkill, but MGK had plenty of reason to celebrate. He had just played a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in NYC before heading to Catch to party down. The Empire State Building was even lit in a shade of neon pink to herald the occasion.

The tour promoted his new album Mainstream Sellout, which proved to live up to its name. It hit number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart in April, with an almost equal number of physical album sales and streaming equivalents.

Machine Gun Kelly had also just released his documentary Life in Pink, which follows the highs and lows of stardom, being a father to his 12-year-old daughter Casie, and creating music during quarantine. Fans will be pleased to note that the film also features Megan Fox, social media superstar and MGK’s fiancee . The actress has been noted for her nonstop support of her beau , including a scary moment where she talked him through a suicide attempt .

Luckily, Machine Gun Kelly seems to be on the upswing. As long as he stays away from breakable champagne classes, he has plenty of his life in pink to look forward to.