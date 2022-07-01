Machine Gun Kelly And Seth Meyers Joke About Him Smashing A Champagne Glass Against His Head, But The Video Is Pretty Gnarly
By Rachel Romean published
MGK took 'My Bloody Valentine' a little too seriously.
Machine Gun Kelly is known for pulling some pretty funky stunts, but his latest escapade found him smashing a champagne glass against the side of his head. He was all too happy to joke about the ordeal with Seth Meyers, but fair warning: the video is pretty gnarly.
In an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Machine Gun Kelly talked about selling out Madison Square Garden and how he celebrated the event - namely, by breaking a champagne glass against his skull. He said:
Without missing a beat, Seth Meyers responded:
Machine Gun Kelly laughed it off, but someone caught the whole thing on film. Take a look below (be advised, it’s fairly bloody):
The clip shows MGK proudly proclaiming “Bro, I don’t give a shit” before smacking the empty glass against his noggin. There’s a quick cut to his performance of “my ex’s best friend”, where you can see a sizable cut above his eyebrow and a rather startling amount of blood for a YouTube short. Machine Gun Kelly finished off the video by providing a closer view of the injury, which he simply pronounced “gross.”
His stunt might seem like overkill, but MGK had plenty of reason to celebrate. He had just played a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in NYC before heading to Catch to party down. The Empire State Building was even lit in a shade of neon pink to herald the occasion.
The tour promoted his new album Mainstream Sellout, which proved to live up to its name. It hit number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart in April, with an almost equal number of physical album sales and streaming equivalents.
Machine Gun Kelly had also just released his documentary Life in Pink, which follows the highs and lows of stardom, being a father to his 12-year-old daughter Casie, and creating music during quarantine. Fans will be pleased to note that the film also features Megan Fox, social media superstar and MGK’s fiancee. The actress has been noted for her nonstop support of her beau, including a scary moment where she talked him through a suicide attempt.
Luckily, Machine Gun Kelly seems to be on the upswing. As long as he stays away from breakable champagne classes, he has plenty of his life in pink to look forward to.
You can get a closer look behind the scenes of Machine Gun Kelly’s rise to the top in his documentary Life in Pink, now available to stream with your Hulu subscription. If you’re already taken a peek behind the curtain, you can check out these other upcoming TV releases to find your next onscreen obsession.
Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.