Megan Fox Rocked Red Hair And A Sheer Dress To Her Sports Illustrated Cover Event, And MGK Showed Up In Support

While being a celebrity is a dream that countless hopefuls have, the reality of the situation can have some downsides. Megan Fox likely knows this all too well, thanks to folks commenting on her appearance and the public's current fixation with her and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship. Fox recently rocked red hair and a sheer dress to her Sports Illustrated cover event, and MGK showed up in support. Is this celebrity couple really on the mend?

In the midst of Megan Fox's relationship drama with Machine Gun Kelly, fans have been dissecting every social media post or public appearance from the couple. Fox recently stunned in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, alongside other cover models like Martha Stewart and Kim Petras. She also attended the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel, and rocked a sheer dress in the process. Check out her look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Unsurprisingly, the Transformers actress absolutely stunned in this sheer look, including some see-through panels. Smart money says that Fox is going to viral in the process, thanks to her red hair and how great the dress looks. Although folks might be paying even more attention because Machine Gun Kelly was seemingly there to support his fiancée.

Fox is is just the latest celebrity to jump on the sheer look trend, which was kickstarted when Florence Pugh freed the nipple and broke the internet months ago in Valentino. Machine Gun Kelly rocked a less bold look at the Sports Illustrated Party, namely a white suit and some boots. Check out his look below:

(Image credit: (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Given the rumors about cheating that have surrounded Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, the fact that they were at the same event is sure to turn a few heads. After all, Fox was noticeably absent from MGK's birthday post, and seemingly didn't attend the rager at his house. And since their relationship drama occurred over Super Bowl weekend, their status as a couple has been unclear.

But it looks like Machine Gun Kelly was there to support his fiancée the Sports Illustrated party. It seems like they attended the event together, as they were photographed together throughout the night. You can see one such image below:

(Image credit: Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

The public remains eager to learn any information about what's happening between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. There were reports of them doing extensive therapy, although Fox hasn't been seen wearing her engagement ring in some time. As such, it's unclear if they're still engaged to be married.

The fact that they attended the Sports Illustrated party together definitely seems like a good sign. Fox and MGK also recently traveled to Hawaii together, which also excited fans hoping to see a reconcile. Hopefully these two loved birds can find a way to make it work.

Professionally, Fox has a number of projects coming down the line including The Expendables 4. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.