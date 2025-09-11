Margot Robbie's Latest Press Tour Outfits Include A Gorgeous Spin On The Naked Dress And A Look Involving A Vintage Bra That I Can't Get Over

The viral press tour for Barbie may be long over , but Margot Robbie is promoting her first leading role since the summer blockbuster , and her looks are not disappointing me (even though she’s not going for method dressing this time around). The actress just stepped out in two fabulous looks while in London for the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey press tour, and she looks more chic than ever.

Margot Robbie got on the naked dress trend with a sparkly sheer gown from the Armani Privé spring 2025 couture collection, per Page Six , for the premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London. It’s reportedly a tribute to its designer Giorgio Armani, who died one week ago at the age of 91. Check out Robbie in the gorgeous dress:

A ton of big names have been styled in their own version of the barely-there dress look, but Robbie went for a very fun, glitzy take on it, considering it’s covered with all sorts of beaded embellishments of jewels, flowers and other designs. The revealing dress has an open back with a massive jewel resting between her shoulder blades. Robbie also wore her hair up, rocked a soft and natural makeup look, and had silver stilettos on.

The premiere look came shortly after another magnetic ensemble from Robbie earlier in the day at a photo call on the rooftop of the Corinthia Hotel, also in London. Take a look at Robbie pairing a vintage bra with a pencil skirt on the press tour for her upcoming romance film:

Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal is clearly sticking to a light blush to nude color palette for the Hollywood star while she’s across the pond. This fit is from Mugler re/edit capsule inspired by the Lingerie Fall-Winter 1998/1999 collection and paired with Christian Louboutin stiletto heels, per Page Six .

On both occasions, she was accompanied by her A Big Bold Beautiful Journey co-star Colin Farrell. Their project among 2025 movie releases hitting theaters later this month, is about a pair of strangers who end up on a fantastical journey that allows them to revisit their pasts. In the trailer, it’s been teased that their characters find a chain of mysterious doors that allow them to travel back to important moments.

Sure, the movie doesn’t come from a major IP like Barbie that inspired so many looks for the 2023 press tour, but Robbie and her stylist are still on fire in the fashion department with this pair of buzzy fashion moments. Her London stop follows Robbie wearing a LBD when she was in Los Angeles, which was also her first red carpet since having her first child with husband Tom Ackerley in October .

Robbie and Mukamal just can’t stop outdoing themselves! You can see A Big Bold Beautiful Journey starting September 19.