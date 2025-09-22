Matthew McConnaughey Just Dished Out The Secret To His 13-Year Marriage (But I Cannot Get On Board At All)
It's not happy wife, happy life.
Celebrity marriages aren’t always in it for the long haul, but longtime actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey have made it through a move from California to Texas, starting a tequila business (and going pants-free) together, and raising three lovely kids. There’s a secret to all of this success, the actor recently argued, though I’m not sure I can get on board with his big takeaway.
Listen, I’m not knocking on the actor and his wife, here. Matthew McConaughey’s meet-cute with Camila Alves was swoon-worthy. He’s mentioned their lovely home life includes Brazilian traditions and other homey components as they’ve raised their kids. He’s stuck it out with Camila for nearly two decades at this point, and the couple has officially been married for over 13 years. He just lost me recently when he said a queen-sized mattress is the tie that binds.
In his new book Poems & Prayers, the actor includes a bit of poetry that absolutely caught my eye. It goes like this:
Now, Matthew McConaughey owns an impressive real estate portfolio including a 6-bedroom home in Hawaii and a 7-bedroom home in the Austin, Texas that is near and dear to his own heart. If he wanted, he and Camila Alves could sleep in separate rooms, much less a larger bed. But that’s not the way he likes it.
McConaughey confirmed this point of view in an interview with Fox News tied to the new release (which you can ship for free with an Amazon Prime subscription), writing:
I actually got married the same year the actor and his wife did, and I’m pretty sure transitioning from a queen to a king bed was a thing that actually helped my own marriage. I kick; my husband snores; we’re both hot. I spend enough time in his presence during the day and I love having extra space when I sleep. Heck, if I had seven bedrooms like McConaughey, I unabashedly might take that separate bedroom deal.
It’s honestly adorable the man loves being around his wife so much he can’t stand to be separated from her by a foot or more, and I’m not bashing on his personal take at all. I’m even of the “don’t knock it ‘til you try it” camp; the problem here for me is, I tried it, and it was not the bee's knees.
So I’ll stick to my King bed, and I'll hope my marriage will thank me later.
