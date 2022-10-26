Megan Fox Posts Steamy Photo With Machine Gun Kelly In Their Time 100 Gala Looks

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just dropped another spicy couple fit , so of course we have to talk about it. The Hollywood pair love to coordinate and rock high fashion together, and they did it again at Tuesday’s Time100 Next Gala in New York City. After the star-studded affair that had Fox and MGK rubbing elbows with the likes of Keke Palmer, SZA and Sydney Sweeney, the Jennifer’s Body actress shared some steamy photos of her and her fiancé.

Fox took to Instagram to share photos from the glamorous night where the pair were undoubtedly turning heads. Check them out:

MGK and Megan Fox look super happy (and hot) in their getups from the gala. Fox debuted flowing red waves and a metallic gold gown with a high slit, while her bf kept it punk in black latex pants and sleeves with a see-through corset top showcasing his chest of tattoos.

Fox captioned the photo “Karma,” which seems to be a reference to the viral new Taylor Swift song of the same name. In the hit tune, Swift starts the chorus off with “Karma is my boyfriend,” giving off the overall message of getting the right things her way by keeping her “side of the street clean.” It’s the perfect soundtrack to this set of photos where the pair look like they are absolutely thriving.

Time’s event aimed to recognize 100 “trailblazers” from around the world and across many industries. Machine Gun Kelly was among the “artists” category chosen alongside other musicians like SZA, Jack Harlow and Rina Sawayama, and also including Jennette McCurdy, Jonathan Majors and Lashana Lynch. MGK also posted about attending the event:

Machine Gun Kelly likened himself to a member of the Targaryen family in House of the Dragon with his bleach blonde hair, but there’s a twist, he’s here for the BDSM party. He definitely fits the look as he walked the red carpet for the honor. MGK recently wrapped a world tour for his latest album Mainstream Sellout, directed his first movie Good Mourning with Megan Fox and starred in a few 2022 movie releases , such as starring in Taurus, which comes out next month.

The couple started 2022 on a high note by getting engaged at the top of the year following being together since 2020. The relationship came on the heels of Megan Fox’s split with Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three kids. These days the co-parents reportedly have a “healthy” relationship , with Green also moving on with Dancing With The Stars’ Sharna Burgess, who recently welcomed a baby of her own with Green.

These two are red hot and they know it. Congrats to MGK on being among the Time100 and their smokin’ couple fit.