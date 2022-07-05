Megan Fox Explains Why She Felt The Need To Ask Beau Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed As A Baby

Musician turned actor and director Machine Gun Kelly and Jennifer’s Body star Megan Fox have raised more than a few eyebrows over the course of their very public, very unorthodox relationship. The now engaged couple have been open about their strange interactions, even admitting to drinking each other's blood . Comparably, Fox asking Kelly whether or not he was breastfed as a baby doesn’t seem like a huge deal, but she has revealed the reason why she asks her “future baby daddy” such random and off the wall questions.

In an exclusive interview with E! on the red carpet for Machine Gun Kelly’s Hulu documentary, Megan Fox explains reveals one of the first questions she asked Kelly was if he was breastfed by his mother. It’s a far cry from the typical “What’s your favorite color?” question, and I’ve got to give Fox points for originality.

Apparently there’s a very specific reason why Megan Fox wanted to know the answer to this question, though, and the actress explains why she asks such off the wall questions when getting to know a person. Here it is in her own words:

It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament. So I ask things like that. If you know me and I know you, it's impossible for me to not know almost everything about you.

I’ve got to give credit where credit is due, because Megan Fox does know a ton about her fiancé. She can basically rapid fire answers about Machine Gun Kelly, a lot of which is seemingly due to her asking wild questions most people wouldn’t have even thought to ask their partner - like if they were breastfed as a baby.

Research shows that breastfeeding does improve stress levels for infants and helps with their mental development, so Megan Fox’s reasoning for asking such a question isn’t baseless. As a breastfeeding mother, though, I’ve got to say that so many factors go into creating and nurturing a human that by the time a person is in their 30s, like Machine Gun Kelly is, that their temperament and psychology is made up of so many different life experiences that being breastfed could be a drop in the bucket of what really makes up a person’s personality.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have both been successful in their careers separately, Kelly having ventured into a number of industries and Fox being a successful actress who has some pretty great roles to her name . Together, they may be a little (or a lot) weird to some, but it looks like their relationship works out for them and they show their love in intense ways.