‘That Was F–-ked Up.’ Michael Che And More Seen Responding To Kanye West Rants In New Documentary

A new documentary, In Whose Name?, hit the 2025 movie calendar this weekend, which covers six years of Kanye West’s life. The film doesn’t shy away from the rapper’s controversies, including his impromptu Saturday Night Live rant — one of SNL’s most infamous moments — during which he wore a red MAGA cap. Behind-the-scenes footage shows Michael Che confronting Ye afterward, as well as an explosive argument between Kris Jenner and her then-son-in-law regarding his mental health.

Michael Che Confronted Ye After He Went Rogue On SNL In 2018

On September 29, 2018, Kanye West went on a rant after his final musical performance on that night’s Saturday Night Live taping. Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim have shared their recollection of Ye’s diatribe, and Chris Redd — who has been known to impersonate the rapper — said he thought it was “disrespectful.” Now, footage from In Whose Name? shows that Michael Che also took issue with his friend, as he approached West backstage and said (via EW):

That was fucked up!

They went on to discuss Kanye West’s comments about having a Black comedian make jokes about Black subject matter like Bill Cosby. While Ye said he was referring to SNL comedian Leslie Jones, Michael Che pointed out that he was the one who made the joke about Cosby, asking Ye, “Why would you do that to me?” Their conversation continued:

Ye: Aw, man, I love you though, bro.

Aw, man, I love you though, bro. Che: I love you, too. I'm a fan. But why would you do that to me? I work here! I work here! Come on, man. … We treat everybody that come in like family, and you're gonna sell us out? That's fucked up, man! We look up to you, we love you. What you got against us?

I love you, too. I'm a fan. But why would you do that to me? I work here! I work here! Come on, man. … We treat everybody that come in like family, and you're gonna sell us out? That's fucked up, man! We look up to you, we love you. What you got against us? Ye: I mean, I do have things against SNL in general.

I mean, I do have things against SNL in general. Che: That's cool, but airing it out like that without letting us be able to reply is kinda foul.

That's cool, but airing it out like that without letting us be able to reply is kinda foul. Ye: Yeah, you right about that.

Yeah, you right about that. Che: You wait til the last song and then say that foul shit to us, and we brought you in here.

Tensions may have been high that night, but it apparently wasn’t the end of their friendship, as Kanye West and Michael Che were seen out with other cast members in New York ahead of Kim Kardashian’s own SNL appearance in 2021. However, Che seemed to side with colleague Pete Davidson when West declared “civil war” on his estranged wife’s new boyfriend, joking about Ye’s offer to double Che’s salary to get him away from Davidson.

Speaking of The Kardashians stars, In Whose Name? also featured a heated scene between Kanye West and Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner.

(Image credit: BigBoyTV)

Kanye West Argued With Kris Jenner Over His Mental Health

In an argument that also allegedly took place in 2018, Kanye West tells his mother-in-law that he’d “rather be dead than to be on medication” and says (via E! News):

No one from the family has taken any responsibility for my hospital visit. That's 50 percent of what people say at least. Am I lying?

Kris Jenner tells him “it doesn’t matter” what people say, but Ye cuts her off and screams, “It does matter!” several times before grabbing his things to leave the room. The momager continued:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I haven't finished the sentence. It matters to us and you. It doesn't matter what the internet says. It matters what we think, Ye.

Kim Kardashian’s mom appeared to be trying to hold back tears as their conversation continued:

Ye: So, what do you think? Did you have an effect on my mental health?

So, what do you think? Did you have an effect on my mental health? Jenner: Yes! I'm saying yes. and I love you. I love you. I don't want you to be not perfect. I love you, and I want my daughter to love you the way you want her to love you.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce early in 2021, and the terms of their split were finalized the following November.

The documentary features more than the arguments Kanye West has been involved in. One scene shows him and Elon Musk opening up about what happened with Kim Kardashian and Grimes, respectively. In Whose Name? is in theaters now.