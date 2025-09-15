Elon Musk And Kanye West Talk Problems With Women, And It's A Peek Into What Happened With Kim Kardashian And Grimes

On the surface, Kanye West and Elon Musk may not seem to have too much in common, but there are similarities between the two men. They’re both obviously public figures and have amassed considerable wealth over the years due to their respective professional endeavors. In addition to that, though, both Musk and West have made headlines due to their love lives with Grimes and Kim Kardashian, respectively. Those relationships came up when the pair of moguls caught up for a chat that was filmed for a documentary.

How Is Kanye West’s Relationship With Kim Kardashian Referenced In The Doc?

48-year-old Ye is the subject of a new documentary, In Whose Name?, which is directed by first-time director Nico Ballesteros. The film chronicles the polarizing rapper’s life and career, promising to provide insight into the man behind the music. Interestingly enough Ballesteros and co. captured footage of Ye with 54-year-old Elon Musk, as seen in an exclusive clip shared with THR. All of this takes place following one of West’s live shows in Miami, which Musk attends.

Later that evening, Musk and West enter a space that the latter describes as “an idea of a bedroom.” The two proceed to lie down and look up at the ceiling, at which point they have an intimate conversation. Musk the proceeds to ask the following of the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” performer:

So are you and Kim like off and on or something? Or, I don’t know, it’s hard to tell.

Before they became romantically involved, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were friends, and they eventually became engaged in 2013. The couple tied the knot in May 2014 and, in early 2021, Kardashian formally filed for divorce. Subsequently, the legal proceedings took a while and it was reported that West was causing issues for Kardashian. In November 2022, though, the divorce was finalized and, since then, reports have alleged that West and Kardashian now have a tense relationship that’s impacted his relationship with their four kids.

Similarly complex relationship dynamics also seemed to impact Elon Musk and former partner Grimes. With that, Musk opened up to Ye about his own personal experiences with a lover.

Elon Musk Gets Real About Having Been In A Relationship With Grimes

Just to note, it’s unclear exactly when the footage for Nico Ballesteros’ documentary was filmed, so it’s hard to say exactly what had or happened yet within Musk and Ye’s respective relationships. For Elon Musk’s part, he went on to share details of the relationship he's had with Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher):

Claire and I, Grimes. We’re sort of … you know, in the same text stream, she’s like, ‘I love you.’ And then, like, you know, a day later, like, ‘I hate you.’

Kanye West then asked the Tesla CEO how he handles the dynamics with his partner, leaving the tech magnate to hesitate before admitting he doesn’t have the “answers.” On that note, Musk and Grimes began dating in 2018 and, during that relationship, she gave birth to three of 14 children Musk has fathered. The pair reportedly continued to date off and on through 2023.

It’s interesting to hear Elon Musk get candid about his dynamic with his ex and relate those experiences to someone like Kanye West. At this point, West is now married to Bianca Censori, while Musk has reportedly been linked to other partners. Whether or not the two learn from their experiences with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Grimes moving forward remains to be. As for In Whose Name?, that film will be released in theaters on September 19.