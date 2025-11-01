Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Upset’ With Kim And Khloé Amid New Season Of Their Reality Show

The Kardashians started airing for fans with a Hulu subscription last week and, given the nature of the show, it's natural to expect drama. While in front of the camera, the Kardashian-Jenner family is pretty transparent and tends to be confrontational with each other. If a source is to be believed, though, Kourtney Kardashian is now unhappy about comments made by her sisters Kim and Khloé during their confessionals.

For context, during the season premiere of The Kardashians, " Feel Like the Old Days," Kourtney made a snide remark about her sisters wearing corsets and tall heels while playing with their children. She suggested that she is way more comfortable in Travis Barker-esque casual clothes and made it clear she thought her sisters were silly for thinking otherwise. Ultimately, Khloé and Kim clocked the dig against them immediately, and Kim decided to share the following comments in her confessional:

Good for you babe. I don’t come in and say like ‘Huh, I would never give up on life so soon.' You know, saying the opposite. It’s the passive aggressive for me.

Considering Kim Kardashian said that in a confessional, Kourtney didn’t hear the "giving up on life" remark until the episode aired. Sometime later, a source spoke with Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet that Kourtney was not happy after the seventh season of The Kardashians premiere. When it comes to the mother of four's alleged feelings on the matter, the source tells ET:

Kourtney's been a little upset with Kim and Khloé since the new season of 'The Kardashians' started airing. She didn't know Kim made that 'giving up on life' remark and she felt really bothered by it.

While the Kardashian sisters are known for bickering quite a bit, which has been showcased over the 20+ seasons of their various reality shows, things between Kourtney's relationship with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family has allegedly been fraught over the last few years. Kourtney and Kim especially have been at odds with each other. Everything seemed to escalate after they had a major blow-up in 2018 when Kim called Kourtney the “least exciting to look at.”

Later in 2022 when Kim Kardashian worked with Dolce and Gabbana, Kourney became upset, saying that Kim was copying her wedding style. They eventually reconciled but, since then, Kourtney has made comments about her sisters’ business strategies in general and has been critical of their value systems. Such sentiments would seemingly indicate that this conflict runs a lot deeper than a Dolce and Gabbana campaign.

This repeated negative energy between the two Kardashians has allegedly caused Kourtney to distance herself from the rest of her family. As a result, she's opted out of a lot of family occasions in favor of spending more time with her husband, Travis Barker, and their immediate family. This also has been a point of contention, which may or may not be linked to the comments Khloé and Kim made about their sister. This tension feels like a through line for this upcoming season, and I’m thinking these outfit comments will could set the stage for what's to come in upcoming episodes.

You can see the new season of The Kardashians now, as new episodes premiere on Thursdays amid the 2025 TV schedule.