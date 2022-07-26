Mira Sorvino, Forest Whitaker And More Celebs Post Tributes To Paul Sorvino

Tragedy fell recently when actor Paul Sorvino passed away at the age of 83. He was a man of many talents known for playing authority figures on both sides of the law in Goodfellas and Law & Order, sang operas in productions like The Most Happy Fella, and even made a sculptor of the late playwright Jason Miller located in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Now Mira Sorvino, Forest Whitaker, and many other celebrities made sure to post heartwarming tributes to the accomplished actor.

American actress Mira Sorvino, known for being an alumnus of Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion, tweeted about the passing of her father. She described him as being “the most wonderful father” and made sure to send her love to him “in the stars.”

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.July 25, 2022 See more

Actor Forest Whitaker, who is best known for performances in films like The Last King of Scotland, paid tribute to Sorvino by posting a photo of when they both appeared in the Epix series Godfather of Harlem. He sent comfort and love to his family as well as many blessings.

It was very special to get to sit quietly with the great Paul Sorvino, talking through the games of life. I’m sending much comfort and love to his family, and wish them all eternal blessings, love, and light. pic.twitter.com/0Ea3uh7gZIJuly 25, 2022 See more

Actress Marlee Matlin, whose latest film CODA garnered Oscar attention when it won Best Picture, also posted a tribute to the late actor as they both appeared in 2013’s Foreclosed. She felt fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with the great New Yorker and remembered his talent and giving nature.

I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to work with the great Paul Sorvino. And now I am so sad to read of his passing. Not only was he kind, he was so talented and so giving as an actor. I am sending my love to Mira and the rest of the family. He will definitely be missed. RIP. pic.twitter.com/bgnSMEXPJcJuly 25, 2022 See more

The Karate Kid’s Ralph Macchio, who is known today for revising his role as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai , shared on Twitter a photo of him and the Goodfellas actor on the set of their movie Lost Cat Corona. He called him one of the “truest” and “honest” actors that he had the pleasure to get to know.

The great Paul Sorvino. So many memorable roles in in so many genres. #RIP to a one of the truest and honest actors I had had the pleasure of working with and getting to know. pic.twitter.com/RKeVeBiv76July 25, 2022 See more

Songwriter Diane Warren also took to Twitter to post about Paul Sorvino. The following tweet made sure to mention about the recent passing of beloved actors like Misery star James Caan and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta . With these three late actors known for their iconic roles in crime dramas, the “Rhythm of the Night” songwriter predicts there’s a Goodfellas/Godfather remake happening up above right now.

Ray Liotta,James Caan and now Paul Sorvino, we can be pretty sure there's a badass Goodfellas/Godfather mashup movie being made in Heaven right now! 🎬💔July 25, 2022 See more

Other than acting, the Bloodbrothers lead was a loving husband to political pundit Dee Dee Benkie who he married in 2014. Sorvino also had three children- Mira, Michael, and Amanda Sorvino from his first marriage to Lorraine Davis. He and Amanda also helped pass the American Horse Slaughter Prevention Act in Washington D.C. which prevents horses from being slaughtered for human consumption. This man also launched Paul Sorvino Foods to market a range of pasta sauces as well as being part owner of Janson-Beckett Cosmeceuticals.