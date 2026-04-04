Nick Jonas Has A New Horror Movie That Sounds Like A Traitors Spinoff Turned Deadly

If you haven’t been tuning into The Traitors with a Peacock subscription, let me tell you, you’re missing out. The series is a social deception game that pits a group of people against each other while spending time in a castle in the Scottish Highlands as they try to figure out who among them are “traitors”. Now, to that point, we've learned about an upcoming horror movie starring Nick Jonas that reminds me of the reality competition series, and I’m hyped.

I’m talking about a new horror movie led by Jonas and Kathryn Newton called White Elephant that was just announced by Deadline. Check out the movie’s tagline, and tell me you’re not also catching The Traitors vibes:

Eight friends. One prize. Zero trust. Their annual festive holiday gift exchange spirals into a cutthroat game of Christmas carnage.

Fun idea, right? This sounds like it will be a fun Christmas-themed horror movie that follows a group of friends taking part in their annual holiday gift exchange. I do wonder how their game of white elephant will turn into some sort of bloody slasher. We don’t know all the details of the premise, but perhaps at their latest party, all but one gift will be safe, and they’ll have to use their smarts to survive the dangerous game.

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The idea of all of them being in the same place without knowledge of who the enemy is and who has good intentions definitely speaks to me as a fan of The Traitors. We’ll have to wait and see what other actors the movie recruits for the rest of the friend group, but I am ready!

It’s going to be directed by Clown in a Cornfield’s Eli Craig from a script by JT Billings.

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White Elephant notably comes from the producers behind the Ready or Not movies, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, along with Nick Jonas also producing. Newton was just a welcome addition to Ready or Not 2, so it’s no surprise that she’s teaming up with the same filmmakers again. Kathryn Newton has become a regular player in scary movies such as Abigail, Lisa Frankenstein and Freaky.

Jonas, on the other hand, hasn’t done much of the horror genre in his career. His only toe-dip into horror was back in 2015 when he was in Ryan Murphy’s series Scream Queens.

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Lately, he’s done gigs like filming Camp Rock 3 with his brothers, along with starring in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie and being a coach on The Voice. He’s got two projects on the 2026 movie schedule, with a musical comedy with Paul Rudd called Power Ballad coming June 5 and the next Jumanji movie arriving in theaters on Christmas Day. I’m so curious to unwrap this scary movie once it comes out.