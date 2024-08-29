Nicole Kidman's Backless Dress Is So Svelte It Looks Liquid, And Ariana DeBose's Comment Is What We're All Thinking

Australian actress Nicole Kidman is the epitome of beauty. The proof is featured in all of Kidman's best movies along with her flowing blonde hair, piercing blue eyes, and poise, which make her absolutely radiant. The Oscar winner’s latest fashion is a backless dress that is so svelte that it looks liquid and Ariana DeBose’s comment has us all thinking the same thing.

Nicole Kidman looks like she means business in her latest photoshoot with L’OFFICIEL. Based on her Instagram slideshow , the camera is loving her through her many poses wearing a backless dress by Bottega Veneta that looks so svelte that it looks liquid:

That backless dress blends in so well with her body. The silk material of Nicole Kidman's dress looks so smooth you'd think it's almost melting off her. The A-lister has rocked the backless dress look before when she showed up to the premiere of the drama miniseries The Expats (found on your Amazon Prime subscription ) with a long Versace gown that was backless and sideless. But each pose during her L’OFFICIEL brings out radiance and confidence that Kidman is able to pull off flawlessly.

I’m not the only one impressed with Nicole Kidman’s backless dress. Her co-star from Netflix’s The Prom , Ariana DeBose, posted a comment on the slideshow that is totally on point:

Omg. Stunner. Slide 6. I mean all of them. Wow🔥

Ariana DeBose knows what she’s talking about as Nicole Kidman truly does look stunning posing for L’OFFICIEL’s September edition. Like the West Side Story actress pointed out, slide six is probably my favorite as well seeing the Moulin Rouge icon giving an elegant bow almost like she’s greeting those who are looking at her photos. With all of the grace Kidman is showing in these pictures, it’s no wonder so many comments are using the words “beautiful” and “gorgeous” to describe the Golden Globe winner.

It’s clear that Nicole Kidman can pull off any fashion style she gives a go. Whether she’s wearing hubby Keith Urban’s graphic tees or a strapless floor-length Gucci gown at the premiere of A Family Affair , the Big Little Lies actress continues to shine in everything she wears. So, why should a backless dress be anything different? While Kidman’s red carpet appearances may look glamorous , the Emmy Award winner said there’s still nothing like taking off those elegant dresses to curl up at home in your jammies. I can imagine that as jammie time is a moment when you can relax and have some chill time.

That backless dress that Nicole Kidman wore for L’OFFICIEL is so svelte that it’s like liquid on her and Ariana DeBose can agree with me on how stunning she looks. It’s clear that Nicole Kidman embraces a variety of styles that make the camera and audiences love her. You can continue to love Kidman by watching her in A Family Affair available on your Netflix subscription .