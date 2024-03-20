'I Want To Get Out, Take My Dress Off': Red Carpets May Look Glamorous, But Nicole Kidman Gets Honest About What It's Really Like For Her

One of the reasons that so many of us are fascinated by celebrities is the glamour of it all. They get to wear clothing and jewelry items that cost thousands of dollars each, have their hair and makeup professionally styled and seem to always be living the luxe life, no matter what. Of course, walking on red carpets is a big part of that for most famous folk, but Nicole Kidman recently got honest about what that experience is like for her, noting that she always wants “to get out, take my dress off.”

What Did Nicole Kidman Say About Getting Dressed Up For The Red Carpet?

Nicole Kidman (who will be seen in the A24 thriller Babygirl ) has been one of our many style icons nearly as long as she’s been turning in daring, critically acclaimed and award winning performances. It wasn't that long ago that the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom cast member embraced the naked dress trend in fabulous fashion, but it turns out that she’s probably more comfortable like a lot of us non-celebrities are: in pajamas. As she recently told Elle about glamming up for red carpets:

It feels a little unreal at times. I want to get out, take my dress off, and put my jammies on. It’s kind of like the opposite of Cinderella—I’m happy to go home and just go back to me. It does feel a little overwhelming. I’m like, ‘I need to go home now. I’m very tired. I want to get warm, and I want to curl up, and I want to feel real.

Yessssss, Nicole! Yell it from the rafters, girl! I wanna be at home in my jammies, too! Oh, wait…I am. OK, never mind!

While it’s pretty clear that Kidman does enjoy at least some of the primping and prepping that’s pretty much required for her innumerable red carpet appearances (I mean, at this point in her career I doubt the Oscar winner would do it at all if she didn’t), I’m glad that she admits that the process of being so exquisitely styled and made up, and then having so many eyes on her as she walks the carpet is “a little unreal.” So, it appears that she would be happy to spend her days repping her country music star hubby, Keith Urban, by just lounging around wearing music tees and nothing else , and I totally support that.

The star (who does seem to be trying to get Big Little Lies Season 3 off the ground with Reese Witherspoon) has opened up before about how awkward some of her time in the spotlight has been. She talked not long ago about the downside of being a tall actress , and how she was told “you won’t have a career” because of her height. Kidman also revealed that, when she was single, being famous was “much harder,” especially when it came time to walk a “frightening” red carpet alone “with all that scrutiny, feeling very insecure and not quite sure where to go or how to survive.”

Luckily, she has figured out how to both survive and thrive, and it’s good to hear that some of that involves feeling “real” in her pajamas!