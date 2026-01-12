See That Time Zoë Kravitz Coolly Hung Out With Harry Styles’ Ex Kendall Jenner At A Recent Event

Celebrity relationships in Hollywood are interesting, given that so many people run in the same circles, and that's no different for reported partners Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles. Believe it or not, Styles' (alleged) current girlfriend recently ran into one of his famous exes, Kendall Jenner. Both Kravitz and Jenner ran into each other during a recent interview and, by the looks of it, the two just seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

While Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have yet to publicly discuss their relationship or walk a red carpet together, the pair has been seen together frequently since the summer. Thus far, all indications are that they are an item. Over the past weekend, Kravitz attended a party for W Magazine, without Styles in tow, and got snapped alongside several other stars. The Batman actress was photographed not only with Kendall Jenner but with Hailey Bieber and actress Odessa A’zion as well. Kravitz was looking especially cool in the photo. Check it out:

(Image credit: Getty Images - (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magzine))

Styles and Jenner had their own high-profile relationship about a decade ago, and it began sometime after Styles split from Taylor Swift. While the relationship lasted about six years, the couple never publicly acknowledged it, so it’s unclear exactly when they got together or when they split. While the relationship didn’t work out in the end, there’s no indication that there’s any bad blood in its wake.

It was back in August that a fan snapped a short video of Harry Styles walking arm in arm with Zoë Kravitz. Since then, the couple has been seen together, and she’s even reportedly introduced him to her friends and her famous dad, Lenny Kravitz, which would seemingly indicate the relationship is at least somewhat serious.

At this point, it's unclear how much interaction Kravitz and Jenner actually had during the event. W magazine has several pictures of Kravitz and Bieber hanging out together, but the photo above is the only publicly available image of Kravitz and Jenner. So it’s possible they simply got swept together to take a picture and went their separate ways.

Of course, it's been several years since Jenner and Styles were together. In that time, the former One Direction singer was at the center of one of the most-talked-about celebrity relationships in recent years when he started seeing Olivia Wilde during the period she was working through her divorce from actor Jason Sudeikis. Styles was reportedly “gutted’ when that relationship came to an end but, now, everybody has seemingly moved on.

Kravitz has her own high-profile previous relationship. She was actually engaged to Channing Tatum, who starred in her directorial debut film, Blink Twice. Tatum and Kravitz were together for about three years before the engagement was called off.

The past has shown us that, as with any relationship, anything can happen with celebrity romances. With that in mind, there's a good chance Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles will run into plenty more of each other’s famous exes now and then.