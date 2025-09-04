Denzel Washington Totally FaceTimed Lenny Kravitz During A Talk Show Appearance, And These Two Are The Definition Of Friendship Goals

Even Hollywood’s biggest names need good friends to pal around with, and Denzel Washington and Lenny Kravitz’s relationship is a perfect example of that. The two have been thick as thieves for some time, and the musician upped their ante last year after pausing his concert to answer a FaceTime with Washington . Now the Oscar winner reciprocated the antics on live television during an interview, and its textbook BFF levels of fun.

This second video of the duo taking time publicly to chat really elevates their friendship to iconic movie bromance heights. It all happened when Washington was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! discussing Spike Lee's buzzy Highest 2 Lowest crime thriller. In it, the 70-year-old plays a music mogul and reveals who he’s actually met in the music industry. After discussing a few greats, Kravitz’s name and his connections popped up and then followed by the now viral on-air call–check it out:

This is the type of surprise viral bit I’d imagine TV hosts and audience members dream of, especially from an A-lister. The whole thing is gold from “Kravitz!” and as they catch up with the musician, you can really tell how much fun they have together. But circling back, I can only imagine that trip of the two besties, George Clinton of Funkadelic et al was a complete fever dream.

And if that wasn’t enough for you, the two dabble in workouts together, too. Or at least, Kravitz got Washington hooked on working out to stay fit and adaptable for any type of role. As Kimmel humorously alluded to during the conversation, the Grammy winner is known for his health and wellness regime. Hearing that the two socialize and the value of keeping a healthy showcase really just goes to show how deep their friendship runs.

The thing I love the most is that The Equalizer star seemed to have decent tabs on his pal. The “American Woman” singer has been touring after releasing Blue Electric Light last year, complete with a brief residency in Vegas. As for actor and director, his big project was the aforementioned Spike Lee movie, which premiered on the 2025 movie schedule over the summer. You can stream the film with an Apple TV+ subscription .

What lies ahead for Washington and Kravitz after this network television FaceTime–my hope is that they head to the big screen with their friendship, and make any type of buddy movie (like One of Them Days ) . Frankly, I’d take any form of it, since the kind of fun we’ve seen briefly between the Hollywood friends is too good to pass up. But in the meantime, I’m good with more random viral acts of connection between the two. Hopefully we get another soon.