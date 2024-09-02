I Don’t Know If I’m More Obsessed With Jenna Ortega’s Old Hollywood Corset Look Or The Fact She Fully Beetlejuiced Out In A Nod To Michael Keaton In The OG Film

Jenna Ortega has been killing it in the celebrity fashion department lately ahead of her upcoming 2024 movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She continued to pay homage to the 1988 original film at an event last week in London, as she nodded to one of Michael Keaton’s iconic Beetlejuice looks – and I can’t decide if I’m more in love with that callback or the to-die-for Old Hollywood corset she sported at the movie's UK premiere in the same city a day earlier.

Jenna Ortega’s Outfit Pays Homage To Beetlejuice’s Wedding Tuxedo

The wardrobe choices made by Jenna Ortega are always top-notch, whether she’s referencing Wednesday, Scream or just going full goth with Sabrina Carpenter in a music video. We’ve already seen the actress pay homage to Winona Ryder’s wedding dress in the original movie , and show she’s taken on the ghost with the most himself, as you can see in this group shot:

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

The whole gang was there for a photo call August 30 at One Marylebone in London, and Jenna Ortega’s no-pants look — sporting a maroon suit jacket over a lacy red bra and red tights — was a clear nod to the undead groom himself:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

She’s joined in the photo by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-stars Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux – all of whom look amazing as well. They all stayed in the gothic realm with their own outfit choices... except Keaton that is, and isn’t it just like Beetlejuice to break trend?

Jenna Ortega Channels Old Hollywood Glam In Black And Teal Gown

That red jacket might be my favorite of Jenna Ortega’s on this press tour, but I’m honestly torn between that and the black and teal number she wore to the London premiere on August 29. In another look that could have come straight from one of the movie’s set pieces, the actress reached maximum levels of glam with this Harris Reed gown:

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

As if the dress wasn’t enough by itself — its teal panels pairing with the black velvet, with a corset that laced up the back bur flared mermaid-style at her hips — she accessorized the look with a purse shaped like the famous Beetlejuice house .

There’s no question that Jenna Ortega fully committed to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as she picked her looks for the sequel’s promotion. She even channeled Geena Davis’ ghostly character in a spooky photoshoot.

If the point is to get people excited about the movie, I think she’s succeeded, though the movie may not need all that much help. First reactions to screenings of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara’s return to the afterlife have been positive, with critics calling the movie “ghoulishly fun.”

Thankfully we don’t have to wait long now to be able to form our own opinions, as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters this Friday, September 6.