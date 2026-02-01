How Leonardo DiCaprio’s Mother (Allegedly) Has A Hand In His Relationships

After Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship with model Camila Morrone ended in 2022, he stuck with his alleged 25-year-old dating rule with new love interest Vittoria Ceretti. The Italian model -- who's been with DiCaprio since 2023 -- is now 27, and speculation has arisen regarding whether the two might be the real deal. Now, as that relationship continues, an insider is dropping claims about how DiCaprio’s own mother might be having an impact on in her son’s romances.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti appear to be going strong. Since they met, insiders claimed that DiCaprio allegedly prioritizes Ceretti over his “boys” by including her in everything. However, friends of the actor claim to RadarOnline that the reason the Titanic actor has never settled down with any of his partners over the years is due to the specific dynamics he has with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. On that note, an insider made the following claim about Indenbirken and DiCaprio:

If you want to understand Leo's romantic life, you have to understand the role his mother plays in it. Irmelin isn't just part of the background; she is the central, permanent figure in his world. Long before girlfriends come into the picture, she is the person he turns to for guidance and reassurance. Whether it's career choices, where he lives, or the future of his relationships, he runs it all past her first.

Fans of Leonardo DiCaprio likely know the actor has been in plenty of short-term but high-profile relationships. In the mid-’90s, he dated Kristen Zang amid the Titanic buzz, but they broke up in 1998. There was also DiCaprio’s most famous ex, Gisele Bündchen, whose blunt thoughts on their 2005 split had to do with claims that he “stayed the same” while she was interested in “serious soul-searching.”

Then came other ladies throughout the years like Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and Camila Morrone. While it’s long rumored that DiCaprio’s dating rule is allegedly tied to his partners reaching 25, RadarOnline's insider alleges that 51-year old DiCaprio also checks in with his mother on romantic matters and more:

Leo may be well into his fifties, but emotionally he still craves his mother's approval in a way that surprises people who don't know him well. Those close to him see it constantly – before he commits to anything or anyone, he wants to know his mom is on board. Within his inner circle, it's an unspoken rule that Irmelin's needs and opinions are prioritized above all else.

To that point, sources claimed there was a little drama at this year's Golden Globes since the DiCaprio’s plus one was his mother and not Vittoria Ceretti. An insider claimed that the Italian model reportedly thought she’d be his date on the red carpet instead of Indenbirke and that the realization was allegedly “a real jolt” for her.

While Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationships have come and gone, it appears that his mother has reportedly been a constant presence. Here are more insider claims regarding the purported influence that Irmelin Indenbirke reportedly has over her son’s relationships:

No matter who he's dating, everyone understands that his mother will always come first – and it annoys his partners, and is really the real reason why he never settles down, as he feels he has the best of both worlds between his wise mom who is always there and his romantic partners.

Despite claims that DiCaprio’s mother is reportedly impacting his romantic endeavors, everything appears to be going fine between him and Vittoria Ceretti right now. In 2025, the pair partied at Jeff Bezos’ wedding with a bunch of other A-listers in Italy. The Inception actor even appears to trust his girlfriend, as he reportedly believed her kiss with actor Theo James for a Dolce & Gabbana commercial to be a “non-issue." So maybe Ceretti could be the one after all? We'll just have to wait and see.

Of course, while Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship remains a topic of discussion so does his film work from the last year. He's currently up for Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards for his performance in One Battle After Another. Find out if he gets the win by checking out the Oscars, which air on March 15 on ABC and stream with a Hulu subscription. Also, check out DiCaprio's work in One Battle After Another by streaming it with an HBO Max subscription.