Leonardo DiCaprio's Known For Dating Women In Their 20s, And Lisa Rinna Just Confirmed He's 'Hit Up' Her Daughters

When it comes to celebrities and their love lives, many of them have developed a reputation for the kind of people they go after, and it’s not always the most flattering. Leonardo DiCaprio would fall into that category, as the 51-year-old’s penchant for dating women in their 20s was even joked about at the Golden Globes. Well, Lisa Rinna just spilled some hot tea, as she revealed that the One Battle After Another star has “hit up” her twentysomething daughters Amelia and Delilah.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — who you can also see on the current season of The Traitors, streaming with a Peacock subscription — appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, where she confirmed or denied rumors about her life. When asked if Leonardo DiCaprio had ever approached either 27-year-old Delilah or 24-year-old Amelia, who Lisa Rinna shares with Harry Hamlin, she confirmed:

Yeah, but it didn't happen.

The 62-year-old Housewife wasn’t done, though. After Andy Cohen joked that it was something of a rite of passage for famous models in their 20s to catch the eye of the Titanic star, Rinna continued:

And so did Tobey Maguire. Both. But a lot of them hit the girls [up], as you know. You actually know one that's hit up the girls [up] too.

Andy Cohen confirmed that he knew of at least one more older guy who was apparently interested in Lisa Rinna’s daughters, though they kept the name under wraps.

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently dating 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, who is only the latest in a line of younger women who have been attached to him, including Bar Refaeli, Gigi Hadid and Camila Morrone.

It’s not super surprising to hear that he and Tobey Maguire allegedly have similar interests in women. They’ve been friends for a long time as two members of the unfortunately named early aughts friend group the “Pussy Posse.” The Spider-Man star was even one of the murderers’ row of celebrities who attended Leo’s 50th birthday party in 2024, and both actors were reportedly part of the real-life poker game that inspired Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game.

Tobey Maguire, 50, has also been reported to date younger women, as he was attached to Lily Chee, who was 20 at the time they allegedly dated in 2024, and 20-year-old influencer Mishka Silva, who he was seen with at Super Bowl LX earlier this month.

According to Lisa Rinna, though, the actors’ interest in her daughters was not reciprocated. Delilah has reportedly been dating actor Henry Eikenberry since 2023, while Amelia announced in late 2025 that she was dating Guess heir Nicolai Marciano.

Amelia Hamlin was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick — the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three oldest children — who is 18 years older than Amelia. They dated for about a year, and much to Lisa Rinna’s delight, the couple broke up in 2021.

I have to wonder what Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire think of The Traitors star’s revelation — as well as her daughters! — but I guess you can always count on a Housewife to spill the tea.