Paris Jackson Was The Latest To Rock The Naked Dress, And She Had To Restrict Her Comments After Dealing With So Many Complaints

Model and actress Paris Jackson has rocked some truly striking ensembles in her time, and she continues to consolidate herself as one of the more subversive figures in the fashion game. She typically posts photos of her fits to her social media accounts, where fans will chime in with their thoughts. However, this past weekend, one particular style-centric update drew reactions that the star didn’t seem to have time for. Jackson posted a photo of herself rocking a naked dress and received a considerable amount of engagement. So much so that she had to restrict the comments after dealing with a wave of complaints.

Before we dive into this, I may need to provide a bit of context for those who are unaware of this particular fashion trend. We’re not talking about a see-through dress like the one Emily Ratajkowski rocked at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party this year. It’s also not the same as the sheer look from Brie Larson’s recent transformation video . What we’re discussing here is a dress that features a print of a nude body. This may sound unconventional, but it’s steadily becoming commonplace, with Bella Thorne and Kylie Jenner among those to rock the naked dress over the years.

Paris Jackson leaned all the way into the trend, as evidenced by an Instagram post she shared. The brown ensemble she wore hails from French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier and features a flawless rendering of the female form. While wearing it amid an event for Fashion Daze, she also had a dog in tow. Additionally, the video featured a body-shaming-centered audio recording, which (per BuzzFeed ) has become popular across social media. Take a look at the post for yourself below:

As of this writing, the post has earned more than 202,000 likes and, even though they’ve been restricted, there are still plenty of comments. Some users are critical of the 25-year-old’s choice of clothing. When referencing her decision to don the naked dress, one commentator asserted, “Just because you CAN doesn’t mean you SHOULD…” Another person seemed to hold a similar viewpoint, asking “When [did] we start leaving things to the imagination versus having to see everything on display?” Responses like these prompted the Swarm cast member to post a reaction to her Instagram stories, which you can see:

She may have received plenty of criticism, but others backed her up in the comments of the OG post. A fan said, “Calm down folks, it’s a printed dress, not a see-through dress.” One other admirer opined that “people get so easily offended by the female body, even when it’s just a print on clothing.” While we can’t say where exactly the majority stands on this matter, at the very least, there appears to be on board for it.

In the past, Paris Jackson has given the impression that she’s one who marches to her own beat. Years ago, Jackson was known for posting topless photos , even using some pics to highlight her chest tattoos . So in all honesty, this isn’t even the most risqué thing she’s shared online.

Chances are the naked dress is far from the last unconventional look that Paris Jackson will sport and subsequently post about on social media. There may even be pushback there and, if that’s the case, I’d expect her to simply tune out the noise just as she did here.