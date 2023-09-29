Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Voice Actors Before

At long last, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie , one of the biggest animated movies on the 2023 release schedule, is finally here with the next chapter in the popular franchise’s cinematic journey. The movie, which is already setting Guinness World Records , will surely be a hit with audiences of all ages (and species) thanks to its exciting story, colorful animation, and all those fan-favorite characters and despicable villains.

Speaking of the Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie cast… there’s a good chance you’re wondering where you’ve seen and heard the actors who bring those iconic pooches (and all the other characters who grace the screen) in the latest Adventure City-centric story . Well, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve got you more than covered…

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures; Peacock)

Mckenna Grace (Skye)

This time around, Skye, the pup that gains the ability to fly after coming in contact with a meteor, is voiced by Mckenna Grace in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Grace, who is set to reprise her role as Phoebe Spengler in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel in March 2024, has been on the rise the past few years thanks to memorable roles in movies like Gifted, Captain Marvel, and Troop Zero, as well as shows like Young Sheldon, The Handmaid’s Tale, and A Friend of the Family.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures; Fox)

Taraji P. Henson (Victoria Vance)

Taraji P. Henson shows up in the Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie cast as Victoria Vance, the not-quite-mad scientist whose invention brings the meteor that gives the pups and herself super powers crashing into Adventure City.

Henson has a long and notable career. She won a Golden Globe for her role on Empire. She was nominated for an Oscar for her work in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and she received a number of other accolades for everything from Hustle & Flow to Hidden Figures and Four Brothers to Ralph Breaks The Internet. She’s also in the running for a Primetime Emmy thanks to her guest appearance in Abbott Elementary.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures; ABC)

Marsai Martin (Liberty)

Marsai Martin is one of the returning members of the Paw Patrol: The Movie cast , once again playing Liberty, the newest member of the Paw Patrol and leader of the Junior Patrollers in the new film.

Martin, who got her big break as Diane Johnson on the popular TV show, Black-ish, has been on a roll the past decade, landing roles in movies like Little, Spirit Untamed, and Fantasy Football. She’s still busy on the small screen as well with appearances on DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, Wild ‘n Out, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Finn Lee-Epp (Ryder)

Finn Lee-Epp is a new addition to the franchise with his portrayal of Ryder, the group’s human leader in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. This is Lee-Epp’s second film appearance, with the first being as the young version of Diane Lane and Kevin Costner’s characters’ son in the 2020 neo-Western thriller, Let Him Go.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures; Netflix)

Christian Convery (Chase)

Chase, the police pup with special ability of super speed, is voiced by Christian Convery in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Convery, who takes over the character voiced by Iain Armitage from the first movie, is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Gus on the Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth. However, fans of the streamer’s live-action One Piece cast may recognize him from his appearance as a young Sanji in the 2023 TV show .

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Christian Corrao (Marshall)

Christian Corrao voices Marshall, the fire pup with the power to throw flames, in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Corrao has played the clumsy Marshall on the Paw Patrol TV series since 2022, which came after popping up on shows like Odd Squad, Esme & Roy, and several others in recent years.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Callum Shoniker (Rocky)

Callum Shoniker, who previously voiced Rocky in Paw Patrol: The Movie, returns to play the magnetic handyman pup in the new adventure. The past couple of years have been a busy stretch for Shoniker, as he appeared in various animated series like PJ Masks, Go, Dog, Go, and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood to name a few.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Nylan Parthipan (Zuma)

Nylan Parthipan appears in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie as Zuma, the aquatic rescue pup with the power to transform into water. The young actor, who previously voiced a different character on the Paw Patrol TV series, has also voiced characters on shows like Firebuds, PJ Masks: Power Heroes, and Superkitties.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Luxton Handspiker (Rubble)

Rounding out the core pups in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is Luxton Handspiker, who takes on the role of the wrecking ball that is Rubble. Handspiker previously voiced the character on the spinoff series, Rubble & Crew.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures; Hulu)

Lil Rel Howery (Sam Stringer)

Sam Stringer, the TV reporter who shows up throughout Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, is voiced by Lil Rel Howery.

Howery has been all over the place in 2023 with key roles in the Vacation Friends 2 cast and The Out-Laws ensemble. He's also set to appear in movies like Dashing Through the Snow and the highly anticipated Good Burger 2 . This comes after years of being in everything from Get Out to The Carmichael Show and Judas and the Black Messiah to Craig of the Creek.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures; Netflix)

Kristen Bell (Janet)

Kristen Bell shows up in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie as Janet, the owner of the junkyard saved by the pups in the film’s opening scene. From Veronica Mars to Frozen and countless other movies and TV shows in between, Bell is a very recognizable actress in Hollywood with and incredibly well-known voice.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures; HBO)

James Marsden (Hank)

James Marsden portrays Hank, the other owner of the junkyard saved at the beginning of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Marsden has appeared in everything from the X-Men movies to the video game adaptation , Sonic the Hedgehog, and dozens of other movies and TV shows throughout his career, including The Boss Baby: Family Business, and most recently Jury Duty.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures; FX)

Chris Rock (Kitty)

Chris Rock briefly appears in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie as Kitty, after one of Mayor Humdinger’s evil cats gains the ability to speak, as seen in the movie's official trailer. The incredibly successful SNL alum is best known for his various stand-up comedy specials and movies like Down to Earth, The Longest Yard, and the Madagascar film franchise.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures; Hulu)

Kim Kardashian (Delores)

Kim Kardashian briefly appears in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, reprising her role as Delores the poodle from the first movie. Kardashian, who is also a member of the American Horror Story: Delicate cast , is also well known for the reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which was followed by The Kardashians on Hulu.

(Image credit: HBO)

Serena Williams (Yoga Yvette)

Serena Williams is another celebrity to make a short yet noticeable appearance in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, in which she portrays Yoga Yvette, a fitness instructor. In addition to her historic tennis career, the younger Williams sister has appeared in movies like Pixels, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Ocean’s 8.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Ron Pardo (Mayor Humdinger)

Ron Pardo shows up in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, once again portraying the evildoer Mayor Humdinger. Pardo is best known for his portrayal of the Paw Patrol’s nemesis, though he has lent his voice to shows like Totally Spies, Braceface, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Junior Patrollers (North West, Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez)

And then there are the Junior Patrollers Mini, Nano, and Tot, three Pomeranian pups voiced by North West , Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, respectively. This is West’s first film appearance, while Kim has appeared in titles like Theater Camp and Minari, and Gonzalez has been in Flamin’ Hot.