Vacation Friends 2 Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

In 2021, John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, and the rest of Vacation Friends cast said they would like to make a sequel to the R-rated comedy, and now they have gotten their wish. The aptly titled Vacation Friends 2 not only brings back the wrestler-turned-actor and one of the funniest comedians in Hollywood right now, it also sees the return of their on-screen wives played by Meredith Hagner and Yvonne Orji, respectively.

But, like any other sequel, the Vacation Friends 2 cast also sees some new arrivals that could make this not only one of the best movies on Hulu right now but also one of the funniest titles on the 2023 movie schedule .

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Hulu)

John Cena (Ron)

John Cena, who stole just about every one of his scenes in Vacation Friends, is back as the care-free and over-the-top Ron in the new sequel, picking up pretty much where he left off a couple of years ago, just with a baby this time around.

Cena has been on an absolute tear the past couple of years after shifting away from a full-time wrestling schedule. In 2023 alone, he’s popped up in the Fast X cast , shared the screen with Jackie Chan in the popular Netflix movie Hidden Strike , and voiced Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and even “accidentally” ended up in Barbie . With even more projects in the works, like the upcoming Argyle, we’ll be seeing a lot more of Cena on the screen as well as in some of the upcoming WWE events .

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Lil Rel Howery (Marcus Parker)

For every “fly by the seat of your pants” character like Ron, there has to be the more grounded, nervous, and apprehensive Marcus Parker, who is once again portrayed by Lil Rel Howery.

Just like his muscle-bound co-star, Howery’s had a busy year in 2023, especially when it comes to the realm of streaming. He started off the year with a small part in the Poker Face cast , which saw him take on the role of a BBQ pitmaster named Taffy on the Peacock original series. After that, he made a quick appearance on Prime Video’s Harlem, which he followed up with a spot in The Out-Laws cast over on Netflix. Howery is also set to appear in the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie , Dashing Through the Snow, and the long-awaited Good Burger 2 before the end of December.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Yvonne Orji (Emily Parker)

Yvonne Orji is also back for another tropical getaway, once again taking on the role of Marcus Parker’s wife, Emily. Though she doesn’t have to worry about her own wedding getting ruined this time around, the trip will be just as chaotic as the first go-around.

Since we last saw Orji in Vacation Friends back in August 2021, the actress and comedian has kept quite busy in movies, TV, and her standup career. In the past couple of years, she has appeared in movies like The Blackening, a list of shows that includes The Wonder Years, Velma, and My Dad the Bounty Hunter, and a pair of comedy specials, the most recent being A Whole Me on HBO. Orji also wrapped up her portrayal of Molly Carter on Issa Rae’s decorated Insecure series, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination back in 2020.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Meredith Hagner (Kyla)

Meredith Hagner is also back for another wild adventure, which sees her once again take on the role of Ron’s wife, Kyla.

Like the other returning stars in the Vacation Friends 2 cast, Hagner’s had a great couple of years since first showing up in the raunchy R-rated comedy movie , with more recent appearances being in Baby Ruby and Joy Ride. This comes after a string of great appearances in movies like Ingrid Goes West, The Oath, Palm Springs, and Brightburn. Let’s not forget Hagner’s numerous TV performances, which include shows like As the World Turns, Search Party, Men at Work, and Disenchantment, to name only a few.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Steve Buscemi (Reese)

Steve Buscemi is a new addition to the franchise with his portrayal of Kyla’s dad, Reese, a convicted felon who is enjoying his newfound freedom after being released from San Quentin State Prison. He will make things interesting for all parties, to say the very least.

Buscemi, who can play incredibly funny characters and menacing figures better than just about everyone, has had a remarkable career in show business the past few decades. From appearing in some of the best Coen brothers movies , to leading riveting HBO dramas like Boardwalk Empire, he’s done it all. Let’s not forget his unforgettable portrayal of the insufferable Mr. Pink in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs. If you look at the list of the best movies of the 2000s , you’re bound to find multiple films featuring Buscemi in some shape or form.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Carlos Santos (Maurillio)

Back again as the catty and humorous resort concierge, Maurillio, is comedian and actor Carlos Santos.

Though not as well-known as other members of the cast, Santos has had a great run on TV the past few years, including on shows like Gentefied, Border Patrol, The Last Man on Earth, Undone, and most recently, Primo, on which he played one of the many uncles of the show’s main character, Rafa (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio).

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Ronny Chieng

Though the identity of his character wasn’t officially revealed ahead of the movie's streaming debut, Ronny Chieng shows up in the new Hulu arrival as someone wanting to do business with Marcus, as seen in the Vacation Friends 2 trailer.

Chieng, who has been a correspondent for The Daily Show for the better part of the past decade, has been on a nice run the past few years, one that has seen him land great roles in movies like Crazy Rich Asians, Godzilla vs. Kong, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, M3GAN, and Joy Ride. Over on the TV side of things, Chieng has appeared on History of the World, Part II, American Born Chinese, and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens recently.

(Image credit: HBO)

Jamie Hector

Jamie Hector also appears in a role not disclosed prior to the premiere, but fans of a certain HBO classic series will instantly recognize the actor.

Hector is probably best known for his unforgettable portrayal of drug kingpin Marlo Stanfield on The Wire, but that’s not to say he hasn’t had other great performances over the years. Sticking with TV, Hector has appeared on Power, The Strain, Person of Interest, and Bosch over the years. He even reteamed with David Simon for 2022’s We Own This City, though he wasn’t as cut throat in his return to Baltimore. He’s also popped up in movies like All Eyez on Me, Secrets of the Magic City, and Max Payne.