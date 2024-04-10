Rachel Zegler's Gorgeous Beaded Look Is A Take On The Sheer Trend I Didn't Know I Needed

Rachel Zegler sure knows how to turn a look – just take a peek at her Hunger Games- inspired looks and you’ll understand exactly what I’m talking about – and it feels like she steps her game up every single time she appears at an event or a red carpet. That was proven again when she wore a gorgeous beaded dress while showing off a full Dior ensemble, and honestly, it’s a take on the sheer dress trend I didn’t know I needed.

Rocking a full Dior getup, Zegler donned a dress by the fashion house’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, per her stylist Sarah Slutsky’s Instagram. The dress features a high black neckline as well as a black band around her waist, and those two pieces of fabric hold together lines and lines and lines of silvery-gold beads that make up the dress. Underneath, the actress complimented the dress’ black components by wearing black undergarments. Overall, it’s a seriously stunning look, and while we’ve seen so many takes on sheer fashion, this is one I didn’t know I needed:

In December 2023, Rachel Zegler was named a Dior ambassador, per WWD . Like Florence Pugh, who is the face of Valentino , The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star has been rocking look after look by Dior, and it’s clear that her style and the brand’s style complement each other wonderfully.

Slutsky noted in her caption that the actress’ dress, shoes, jewelry and purse were all by Dior. Finishing off the look, Clayton Hawkins did the West Side Story star’s hair in a sleek high ponytail, Allan Avendaño did her makeup and it was giving Old Hollywood glam and Tom Bachik did her nails.

Overall, the fit came together to create a unique sheer number that I’m genuinely obsessed with. Before this, I had never really thought about how beaded garments could be sheer, however, this is. The way the beads fall is gorgeous, and I love how they shimmer against the black undergarments.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time Rachel Zegler has stunned in a sheer outfit. For example, during the press tour for her 2023 box office hit The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , she channeled Katniss Everdeen through a sheer black Dior dress made of lace. Then, at the People’s Choice Awards, she wore a lovely semi-sheer netted black gown . Every time she decides to hop on the sheer trend, her takes are new and unique, and I love that for her so much.

I also love that this beaded sheer dress is a fabulous example of Zegler’s range when it comes to her style. Over the last few years, she’s shown that she loves to rock different kinds of looks, and I adore how willing she is to switch things up. For example, in February she went Old Hollywood glam for an Academy event by wearing an incredible gold strapless gown. Then, when she went to SXSW in March to promote her project on the 2024 movie schedule , Y2K, she wore an edgy black minidress (that she posted on Instagram ) that was honestly kind of rock ‘n roll. Add this beaded gown into the mix, and you can clearly see her diverse style.

Rachel Zegler’s latest Dior ensemble is such a wonderful take on the sheer trend and a fantastic addition to her growing catalog of absolutely incredible fits. Considering her upcoming movie Y2K is expected to come out later this year, I’m sure we’ll get more fire outfits from her, and you better believe we’ll be here to talk about them.