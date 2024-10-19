Robert Pattinson Got Pranked By Fiancée Suki Waterhouse About Hosting Love Is Blind Together, And The Rare Couple Interaction Is Everything

When it comes to the best shows on Netflix to binge-watch, the streaming service’s dating series Love Is Blind has become an ongoing fixture to keep tuning in for. But what if Robert Pattinson and his fiancée hosted the show instead of Vanessa and Nick Lachey? It’s an actual question Waterhouse recently asked The Batman star for a prank call, and the whole interaction is actually so funny and cute.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been a couple for over five years, and recently became parents for the first time when they welcomed their first child (it’s a girl!) together in March of this year. Check out this hilarious (and rare) reaction between the pair while Waterhouse took part in a series of celebrity phone pranks for Elle’s Phoning It In series:

They are so adorable together! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have made public appearances before, but otherwise they are rather private about their life, so the internet moment gives us a look at their dynamic as a couple. It’s so sweet to hear them call each other “darling,” “angel” and “babe,” laugh together and see Pattinson’s goofy but sweet personality shine with her.

As Waterhouse previously said, the couple met at a Hollywood game night and bonded, though it wasn’t until they ran into each other months later that they started pursuing a relationship. The singer and Daisy Jones & The Six actor has also spoken about how well Pattinson stepped up while she was pregnant . Pattinson has also gushed about his baby daughter since they welcomed their pride and joy.

In the internet clip, Waterhouse calls her fiancée under the guise that she is asking him for his thoughts on an offer that came in. The fake offer is to host Love Is Blind, which the couple has apparently watched together already. Pattinson was being as supportive as possible, and couldn’t remember what the show was at first. But once she asked if he’d like to host it with her, saying it would be good for him and his career, he commented "Darling, have you gone mad?"

Waterhouse then fessed up to it being a joke, sharing it’s a prank call. Then Pattinson asked if he was on television, to which she said no… he was going to be on the internet. The actor then hilariously said “No, I don’t want to!” Hey, it’s fair, the man is practically a meme for life with Twilight already.

You can check out Suki Waterhouse’s full episode of Phoning It In on YouTube , where she can also be seen pranking her dad, her Daisy Jones and the Six castmate Camila Morrone, her brand manager and Zoë Kravitz. Suki Waterhouse is currently on tour for her album “Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin,” which came out in September. Robert Pattinson will next be seen in Bong Joon-ho’s followup to Parasite, Mickey 17, which is among the 2025 movies , with a release date on January 31.