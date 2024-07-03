‘Whatever Happens, This Is My Dream.’ Suki Waterhouse Recalls Robert Pattinson Cutely Doing The Shopping While She Was Pregnant And It’s Couples Goals

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been together for several years , keeping a low profile as they navigate their Hollywood careers. But recently Waterhouse offered a rare glimpse into their private relationship for a magazine piece. She fondly recalled the upcoming The Batman II star "cutely doing the shopping" while she was pregnant, a moment that epitomizes true couple goals.

The actress and singer posed for British Vogue , where she also shared a candid moment with her partner, emphasizing the challenges of the final stages of pregnancy. She and Pattinson were fully immersed in nesting mode, transforming a cluttered room into a cozy nursery. The Twilight star stepped up with some surprising new responsibilities, a testament to their journey into parenthood. The Daisy Jones & The Six actress recalled:

[Rob was]doing things he’s never done before, like driving to [shopping mall] The Grove at 6 pm on a Saturday evening and staring at Williams Sonoma pans.

What a sight to imagine—running into Pattinson shopping for kitchenware on a busy evening. It really shows what a supportive partner he is. The couple welcomed their first child in April of this year, and getting this small glimpse into their lives is absolutely adorable.

For Waterhouse, these moments were about more than just preparing for their new arrival—they were a realization of enduring romance. She expressed this sentiment beautifully, saying:

I had a very clear feeling of being like, ‘Oh, wow, Rob and I have been together six years and I’m still really into this. That’s never happened to me before, that’s like a crazy thing.

Well, that's just the sweetest.

The couple's journey has not only strengthened their relationship but also inspired Suki’s artistic endeavors. In her new album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, the songs cover a wide range of emotions, but one track stands out. Suki revealed that the song “To Love” is a direct tribute to her relationship and her new role as a mom. Reflecting on her mindset while writing the song, she shared:

It’s a song about getting what she always wanted. “This love,” and having a family and having a little world. It’s a song about knowing that, whatever happens, this is my dream.

What a truly heartwarming sentiment coming from the Detective Pikachu actress.

Since they began dating in 2018, Waterhouse and Pattinson have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, making her recent revelations even more precious. Despite their low-profile approach to fame and their relationship, Suki has been open about her postpartum journey on social media. She has shared mirror selfies celebrating her post-pregnancy body, expressing pride in what she accomplished. In her interview, she also candidly discussed the challenge of launching her music career while embracing motherhood. It’s clear from her reflections that she and Robert have built a solid foundation, and their relationship is seriously enviable.