Rumors Previously Swirled About JLo And Kevin Costner. Turns Out, She's Just Out Here To Help Him 'Prove Age Is Just A Number'

Ladies and gentlemen, we are blessed to be living in current times, and by that I mean specifically the month of JLo . Jennifer Lopez has come out of her divorce from Ben Affleck scalding hot (which is fitting, given she rang in the new year by wearing a swimsuit in snowy weather ), and rumors have swirled that Kevin Costner has taken notice. In fact, it seems JLo might be serving as inspiration for the 70-year-old Yellowstone alum to prove that age is just a number.

If and when Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner show up on the 2025 movie calendar , they should be looking quite fit. JLo has been serving revenge bod since her breakup in August, and it turns out her advice don’t cost a thing, because insiders say the 55-year-old’s “eternally young” demeanor is motivating Kevin Costner to up his fitness game. A source told OK! magazine :

She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number. Of course, it’s going to take a huge amount of dedication, and not just in the gym but also in the kitchen.

Jennifer Lopez has been a “big factor” in Kevin Costner’s new goals, and it’s not hard to see why. But as it goes when you’ve got two recently divorced celebrities hanging out — Costner and Christine Baumgartner divorced in 2023 after 18 years of marriage — romance rumors will fly.

Kevin Costner and JLo were spotted together at a Colorado bar in December, but neither has commented on the nature of their friendship. Regardless of who The Bodyguard star has his eye on (he was seen hanging out with Pete Davidson , just saying), he’s definitely looking to impress with his healthier lifestyle. The source continued:

Kevin keeps himself pretty lean and healthy but he’s now on a mission to add some more muscle and see how fit he can get this year. He wants to be able to whip off his shirt and show off a six-pack like he used to back in his heartthrob days and he’s been told by his trainer that it’s entirely possible to achieve, even at his age so he’s pretty pumped up.

I love the goals that Kevin Costner has set for himself, and there’s no denying Jennifer Lopez screamed #GOALS with her two sheer looks at the Sundance Film Festival for her Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere. Whether or not she’s ready to get back in the dating game, however, is more of a mystery.

While some reports suggest the “Jenny from the Block” singer has been enjoying some “no strings fun” post-Affleck, an insider recently said JLo isn’t ready to start dating again . We’ll have to see if this friendship does blossom into something more, or if it’ll simply lead to Kevin Costner getting into shirt-ripping-off shape. Either way, we win, right?

For now, you can see Jennifer Lopez in Unstoppable, the inspiring story of wrestler Anthony Robles, available with a Prime Video subscription , or check out Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 on two of the other best streaming services , Netflix or Max.