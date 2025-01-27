Jennifer Lopez Took A Note From Zendaya’s Playbook And Went Full Spider-Woman In Two Sheerly Stunning Looks

It’s not rare these days to see celebrities using their projects on the 2025 movie calendar as inspiration for their red carpet looks. Zendaya not only pulled off some truly spectacular tennis-core when she was promoting Challengers in 2024, but she actually gets credit for starting the method dressing trend years earlier. Celebrity fashion is all the better for it, and Jennifer Lopez got in the game by going full Spider-Woman in two separate looks as she attended the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman at the Sundance Film Festival.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is an upcoming film from Ben Affleck ’s production company that stars his ex-wife JLo as actress Ingrid Luna, whose titular Spider Woman kills her prey with a kiss. No kiss was needed at the film’s January 26 festival premiere, with Jennifer Lopez slaying in a sheer black lace gown that was covered in crystal spiderwebs:

(Image credit: Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The gown was designed by Valdrin Sahiti, per InStyle , with the spiderweb of Hassanzadeh crystals concentrated at her side before branching out in webs across the long see-through sleeves and floor-length dress. The body-hugging silhouette showed off the revenge body she’s been flaunting since her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized (she even rocked swimwear on a snowy New Year’s vacation ).

JLo complemented her spider-rific look with a tousled up-do and sultry glam makeup. She carried a black velvet clutch and finished the look with black platform pumps. The actress sported a similar look at the afterparty, dramatically losing her furry coat in an Instagram reel to reveal a bodysuit of similarly bejeweled cobwebs:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

It’s kind of giving Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney’s sheer spidery looks from their Madame Web press tour, and we can only hope JLo’s upcoming movie is more well-received than last year’s superhero flick.

Kiss of the Spider Woman (adapted from the stage musical of the same name) is set in a prison in Argentina in 1981, where gay hairdresser Luis Molina (Tonatiuh) escapes the daily horrors of his imprisonment by imagining movies starring Jennifer Lopez’s Ingrid Luna as the arachnid with the deadly kiss.

The flick sounds quite intriguing, and hopefully we’ll get some more amazing looks from the star as more information regarding a theatrical release becomes available.

In the meantime, as we appreciate the on-theme fashion choices, we should take a moment to thank Zendaya for starting the method dressing trend and making looks like these possible. Because of how Margot Robbie’s Barbie -centric press tour outfits inspired a huge Barbiecore movement back in 2023, many have credited Robbie with starting such fashion-forward marketing, but the Euphoria star and her stylist Law Roach have ensured they’re on theme as far back as 2017 for The Greatest Showman premiere.

Since then we’ve also seen Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande going full Elphaba and Glinda in green and pink ahead of Wicked’s release in 2024 and Jenna Ortega putting in the most effort with her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice method dressing .

It certainly is fun to see how actors and actresses are incorporating their roles into their red carpet outfits, and hopefully this won’t be the last spider-inspired look we see from JLo.