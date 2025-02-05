Can We Go Ahead And Declare It The Month Of JLo? The Multihyphenate Has Had So Many Fire Looks This Week I'm Having Trouble Keeping Up

Pop culture fans know that part of why so many people love following the lives of celebrities is not just because of how non-stop fun their lives often seem to be, but because nearly all of us need a shot of white hot glamour from time to time. This is one of the reasons that Jennifer Lopez has never ceased to amaze and enthrall, and even though she’s fresh from her relatively-amicable divorce from Ben Affleck, the delighted Kiss of the Spider Woman star is still delivering on the fashion front. In fact, I think we need to just go ahead and declare it The Month of JLo because of the number of hot looks she’s given us recently.

What Fire Looks Has Jennifer Lopez Been Serving Up Lately?

Listen, nary an award show weekend goes by without giving fans lots to talk about, especially when it comes to fashion, and everyone had big reactions to the 2025 Grammy Awards . While many of you are still discussing superstar Benson Boone’s aggressive crotch adjustment on stage , you really should be talking about JLo. Let’s start with her Instagram post that showed off her Grammy after-party look, which had her dazzling in pink:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Wow. I mean, WOW, right? We can’t even see the whole outfit but we don’t need to to know that she looks amazing from ponytail to (potentially) pointy-toed shoes. Vogue had more details on her outfit, which featured an amazing, long faux fur coat dotted with large bows they describe as being made of rhinestones (I wouldn’t put it past Ms. Lopez to sport a coat with full-on diamonds, though. Would you?) and a cream jumpsuit underneath that’s covered in…I don’t know what. If someone revealed that those embellishments are actually elongated disco ball tiles, however, I’d be all on board for it.

Of course, if you only attend an after-party then that’s your main chance to get your glam on, but the possible Affleck-divorce buddy of Jennifer Garner stepped out to the main show, as well. In fact, she hit the stage to present the award for Best Latin Pop Album, which went to her 2020 Super Bowl half-time show cohort, Shakira . As I’m sure you’ve guessed by now, La Lopez, once again, BROUGHT IT:

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez Instagram Stories)

OK, girl! Though the singer (who also recently went full spider-woman in two stunning sheer looks ) did simple elegance on top here with a black turtleneck (which may have had attached gloves), it was her asymmetrically-bared midriff and sheer Stéphane Rolland skirt topped with…again, what is that? Let’s just call it a hip scrunchie which showed off said midriff even more, and really stole the show.

If you’re thinking that this must have been it for the UGG-loving Unstoppable actress , well, you don’t know JLo. She also stepped out to the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party and, you know, she slayed! Observe:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

What can I even say about this to add to its allure? I guess you should know that it was topped with a short faux fur in the same shade of…coppery burgundy shimmer(?) and also featured an eye-watering plunge toward Lopez’s south pole in the back. So, yeah, while this is definitely her month, 2025 might also just be her year.