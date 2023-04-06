Rumors Swirled Wildly Tom Brady And Reese Witherspoon Were Dating To The Point Their Reps Responded

Reese Witherspoon has been in the news lately because of the decision to end her 12-year marriage with Jim Toth. While one would certainly expect Witherspoon to date again, and for it to make headlines when she does, nobody was quite expecting to see such headlines so soon. Rumors recently began to swirl claiming that Witherspoon and the recently divorced Tom Brady were seeing each other. But now reps from both sides have cleared the air.

A representative for Reese Witherspoon told People that rumors she was dating Brady were “completely false” and reps for Brady have reportedly made similar comments to the media. While it’s certainly not uncommon for rumors of a relationship to spread when two celebrities are seen together frequently, that’s part of what makes this particular rumor much stranger, as a source tells People the pair have never actually met.

While Witherspoon and Brady may not know each other, they certainly have a little bit in common. Tom Brady’s divorce from model Gisele Bündchen was recently finalized after 13 years of marriage. Witherspoon and Toth have been together for nearly 12 years. Witherspoon filed for divorce at the end of March following an announcement that the two were separating.

Both former couples also have children, and have publicly stated their dedication to co-parenting despite their respective break-ups. This is the other reason that hearing about these two dating, beyond the fact they’ve never met, came across as strange. With one couple only just divorced and the other just beginning to go through the process, neither celeb would appear to be in a place where starting a new serious relationship would be at the top of the priority list.

Having said that, there have been reports that Gisele Bündchen may have started a new serious relationship, so if Brady had done the same it perhaps wouldn’t be that big a surprise. Unless he decides to change his mind again and un-retire from the NFL, the guy has plenty of time on his hands.

The other thing the two divorces appear to have in common is that they were both relatively amicable. All reports are that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have simply grown apart as people, and there’s no animosity between the couple. While there have clearly been some hurt feelings between Bündchen and Brady, their divorce was finalized in relatively short order, which means there weren’t any significant battles over anything. It wasn’t a case like that of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who still haven’t finalized their divorce years later due to battles over child custody and property.

Hopefully, everybody here ultimately finds happiness someplace. And who knows, if Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady actually meet one day they'll at least discover if they get along.