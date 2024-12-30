Ryan Reynolds Admits His Daughter Betty Is Obsessed With Hugh Jackman, And We Have The Greatest Showman To Blame For The Love
Look out, 'cause here I come!
Despite Ryan Reynolds’ best efforts to slam Hugh Jackman at every opportunity amidst their faux feud — even making a dig at Jackman’s divorce in their 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine — those around the Australian actor continue to be utterly charmed by him. That apparently includes members of Reynolds’ own household, as the actor recently admitted his daughter Betty is absolutely obsessed with all things Jackman, and The Greatest Showman is involved in the best way.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been friends for years, although they have a strange way of showing it. (The Wolverine star even threw a jab into a birthday tribute to Reynolds’ mom.) It’s a good thing nobody has to actually pick a side in this false rivalry, because it turns out Reynolds’ 5-year-old daughter Betty — yes, the one Taylor Swift named her song after — knows exactly where her loyalties lie, and it’s not with her dad. The Free Guy actor told EW:
That is pretty intense, but given that her love apparently stems from watching The Greatest Showman — aka one of the best movies on Disney+ right now — who could blame her?
Ryan Reynolds has said that his four children, who he shares with Blake Lively, have been known to rock out to the musical, and he shared the sweetest story, saying:
What a fantastic experience for Ryan Reynolds’ kids! I fully see how little Betty Reynolds would become obsessed with Hugh Jackman after that. The Tony Award winner admitted that re-enacting his own movie for his buddy’s kids might sound like a strange thing for a person to be caught doing, and he joked:
Ryan Reynolds shared another story of just how deep Betty’s love for the X-Men actor is from when the duo were filming Deadpool & Wolverine. He recalled:
Yeah, that is sweet, and Ryan Reynolds is never getting his daughter back. Betty fully belongs to Hugh Jackman. Or is it the other way around? Jackman laughed:
Ryan Reynolds obviously has the utmost respect for the Wolverine star, and I love that the whole family is close. If you want to watch these best friends battle it out on screen, Deadpool & Wolverine can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription, and that might just be the inspiration you need to start watching all of the Marvel movies in order.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.