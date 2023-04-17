See Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe And The Kids Spending Time As A Family Amid Her Divorce From Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon currently finds herself in the middle of a major life transition, as she and husband Jim Toth are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. The couple jointly confirmed the news in March and while doing so, asked for privacy from the public. Aside from the ongoing legal formalities, Witherspoon seems to be proceeding with her work as per usual. She’s also been hanging out with her kids and, this past weekend, she even reunited with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. They attended a special event, and you can see pics from the lovely family affair.

What Brought Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe Together?

The two actors were present to celebrate their son, Deacon Phillippe, amid the launch of his album, A New Earth. Phillipppe’s celebration was held at MELROSEPLACE restaurant in Los Angeles, and it looked like a fun night. Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram to drop a number of nice snapshots, which show him chopping it up with his son and apparently making a speech (probably in his kid’s honor). Though he didn’t actually appear in any photos with his ex-wife, he did share a pic of the Oscar winner with their son and daughter, Ava Phillippe. Check out the post:

Deacon Phillippe – who’s also been getting into acting as of late – seemed to enjoy himself tremendously. The 19-year-old entertainer also shared a slew of pics to his own Instagram in which he’s seen embracing friends and collaborators as well as his proud parents. Take a look:

It’s not often that we get to see the two Cruel Intentions alums get together so, when it does happen, it’s very special. One can’t help but smile seeing the two support their kid in such a loving way. Of course, this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, as they’ve seemingly forged a solid co-parenting relationship.

How Ryan Phillippe And Reese Witherspoon Have Co-Parented Following Their Divorce

The two celebrities were married in 1999 and ultimately divorced in 2007. While neither has gone too deep into the specifics of their relationship as husband and wife, what they have said suggests things weren’t always perfect. The Big Sky alum once claimed that people tried to “pit” him against his former wife while they were together. For her part, the Walk the Line star got candid about the struggles she faced while raising their young daughter mostly alone..

In spite of any difficulties they may have had, however, the parents seem to show up for their look-alike kids whenever needed. For example, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe celebrated Deacon’s birthday together a few years ago, and the pics are even sweeter than these latest ones. And in 2022, both were present when their son graduated from high school , with Ryan even being the one to hand him his diploma. Moments like these are precious and even more meaningful amid tough times.

What’s Going On With Reese Witherspoon’s Divorce From Jim Toth?

From the outside looking in, the Legally Blonde icon’s divorce seems to be moving forward without any kind of drama. Sources have dropped alleged details on the matter, while prenup specifics and other specifications have been revealed via legal documents. Insiders claim that the A-lister and Jim Toth split because they just “don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore.” It’s also been said that the two – who share son Tennessee – aren’t “blaming” each other for the way things panned out, and they’re purportedly “parting as friends and will continue to co-parent.”

Going through a divorce can be mentally and emotionally draining in some cases, so it’s wonderful to see Reese Witherspoon still enjoying personal time with her family during this time. Here’s to more sweet Kodak moments involving her, Ryan Phillippe and their children as time goes on.