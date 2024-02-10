Sophie Turner Had A Cute Response After News Broke She's Doing A New Project With Game Of Thrones Co-Star Kit Harington

Soon, Game of Thrones fans and lovers of horror movies will have a project to rally around, because two of the Stark children are reuniting for a new scary movie called The Dreadful. That's right, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are coming back together for a scary movie, and the former Queen of the North had the absolute cutest response following the breaking news about the project.

Almost five years have passed since the memorable GoT finale where we saw Sansa Stark named Queen of the North and Jon Snow guiding the Wildlings beyond the Wall . Hence, the idea of a Stark family reunion seems far overdue. It appears it's finally happening, thanks to the upcoming horror movie , The Dreadful. Following the project's announcement, Turner took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the pair's forthcoming collaboration, and frankly, it's adorable. The Dark Phoenix star shared the Deadline article accompanied with the post:

I mean, we couldn’t NOT hang out again ya know 🤷‍♀️ #thedreadful

See What's Coming To Theaters Soon (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Upcoming Movies In 2024: New Movie Release Dates

The Dreadful is touted as a film steeped in gothic horror traditions, embracing the genre's penchant for setting its tales in bygone eras. The story unfolds during the tumultuous period of England's 15th-century War of the Roses, featuring Sophie Turner in the role of Anne, a young woman enduring a bleak existence with her mother-in-law on society's fringes. The arrival of a figure from Anne's past, portrayed by Kit Harington, marks the beginning of a series of events that promise to be a pivotal moment in the young woman’s life. In addition to her role in front of the camera, the actress also plays a vital role behind the scenes as a producer.

Since their time on the acclaimed series Game of Thrones—which ended in a finale that received mixed reactions — Sophie Turner and Kit Harington have been anything but idle.

Turner took a brief hiatus from acting before diving into various roles. She portrayed the formidable Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, plus she took part in HBO's crime series The Staircase, and the 2022 dark comedy Do Revenge. Her private life also made headlines with her marriage and subsequent separation from Joe Jonas .

On the other hand, Harington also ventured into the realm of superhero films with a role in Marvel's The Eternals. He also participated in Apple's series Extrapolations, and he is set to appear in the forthcoming third season of HBO's Industry .

Since the conclusion of the original adventure in Westeros in 2019, there has been speculation about several potential Thrones spinoffs in the works , including one focusing on Jon Snow with Kit Harington reprising his role. According to George R. R. Martin, the concept for the spinoff originated from the actor himself. Currently referred to as Snow, the project hasn’t had any recent updates. Martin and HBO top brass seem to be prioritizing other Game of Thrones-related content, such as the second season of the prequel House of the Dragon and the animated series Nine Voyages , which centers on the adventures of Corlys Velaryon.

While a return to the world of Ice & Fire for either Harington or Turner is yet to be seen, we can at least rejoice that the two will grace the screen together once more in The Dreadful.