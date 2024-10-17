Sydney Sweeney Is Going For All The Cozy Vibes This October, And I Aspire To Be As Wholesome As This

Sydney Sweeney has done a fantastic job making a name for herself in Hollywood with hit films like the surprising box office hit Anyone But You , HBO’s Reality and the horror film Immaculate . At the same time though, the Hollywood actress is entitled to a little bit of fun when she’s not filming big movies. As the month of October rings in, Sweeney is giving us a lot of cozy vibes that aspires me to be just as wholesome as her.

The Euphoria actress already reminded us we’re in the fall season when she shared her chaotic photo dump of her fun time at Halloween Horror Nights . If you really want to continue to feel the cozy fall vibes as we’re in October, Sydney Sweeney is looking mighty cozy in her Instagram photos, and I already crave to be as wholesome as she looks:

In this technology-run world we live in, it’s nice to see people do fun hands-on activities. That’s what Sydney Sweeney decided to do in these photos of her getting ready for the spooky season. She’s posing with her friend and executive assistant of the Big Time Adolescence actress' production house Fifty-Fifty Films, Kaylee McGregor, while happily holding a jack-o’-lantern pillow.

We also see the Washington native engaged in fun October activities like making Halloween-themed treats, cute Halloween coloring books, and painting pumpkins. Now, I’m already in the mood to bake some Halloween treats and bring out the coloring books for October.

Another thing you may have noticed in Sydney Sweeney’s photo collage is her showing off those comfy nighttime slippers. As she tagged @heydude in her post’s caption, that was the 27-year-old’s way of promoting shoe brand Hey Dude’s Wendy slippers for which Sweeney is the spokesperson. With temperatures dropping all over, it looks like the perfect time to fashion some comfy slippers that you can wear in the comfort of your home.

You can see the Emmy-nominated actress sporting the cute shoes everywhere in these photos, whether it’s in her bedroom, sitting on her table, or walking down the street. It looks like she’s already fulfilling her Director of Dude duties by wearing the light pink plush slippers during her downtime.

We know that Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to having fun when she’s not filming her next movie. We’ve seen her achieve vacation goals by kiteboarding , ziplining in Hawaii , and doing extreme water sports in Greece . But even without having to travel far and wide, Sweeney looks like she’s perfectly capable of finding fun activities to occupy her free time with at home.

