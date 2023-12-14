‘It Was Awkward At Times’: Taylor Lautner Gets Real About Why He And Robert Pattinson Never Got Close On Twilight

Stephanie Meyer's Twilight novels became a global sensation in the late 2000s and early 2010s, and the saga of Twilight movie adaptations starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner propelled the series to new heights. The whole world seemed to be divided into Team Jacob or Team Edward camps. The werewolf-vampire rivalry was intense on-screen, but the two heartthrobs off-screen didn't quite form a personal connection either. In a recent podcast appearance, Taylor opens up about the reasons behind his and Pattinson's distant relationship on the set of the Twilight Saga.

Appearing on the latest episode of Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, Lautner opened up about the downside of fame and the real-life challenges he and The Batman star faced while vying for Ms. Swan's heart. The actor reminisced about the awkward moments that arose due to the fervent fanbase and the unpredictable nature of their shared popularity. The Scream Queens alum had this to say:

I think it was awkward at times for the two of us to be standing together on a balcony and having 10,000 girls booing Rob but then cheering for me but then this half booing me and cheering [for Rob], but then us having to have some sort of friendship. It was difficult.

The Abduction star says that the behind-the-scenes chemistry between the two actors was further complicated by the fact that they are wildly different people. Lautner continued:

We never really connected on a deep level just because we're different humans. But he was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever.

Pattinson has been openly critical about his hatred for his own movie , going as far as telling Vanity Fair in 2011 that “representing something you don’t particularly like” is “weird.” But more than a decade removed, Lautner says he has let go of past resentments regarding the Twiligh franchise . And now he has nothing but thankful for the series that made him a household name. He added:

I only feel great feelings towards the franchise and everything it's given me. There's pros and cons to what it gave me, but the pros far outweigh the cons. It took a journey after the franchise was over with figuring out who I really am and what is truly important to me in life. I'm very, very thankful for the franchise.

At 31, the Ridiculous 6 alum has made a noticeable return to the spotlight after a brief acting hiatus. Notably, he's rekindled his friendship with his ex, Taylor Swift, and made a charming appearance in her music video for I Can See You . Adding a delightful twist to his personal life, Taylor is happily married to Taylor Dome, displaying a penchant for partners sharing his first name. The couple, now both named Taylor Lautner after tying the knot. Dome recently candidly discussed her thoughts on Swift's song Back to December being about her hubby . Surprisingly, there's no sign of animosity among the three Taylors, as evidenced by their joint venture to Liverpool for the music video shoot. The icing on the cake? The trio playfully recreated the three Spider-Man meme on set, proving that their dynamic is as entertaining as it is amicable.

Over a decade has passed since the initial installment in the original Saga's debut in 2008. But brace yourself for a Team Jacob and Team Edward resurgence, as per a recent report. Lionsgate Television is gearing up for a second era of Twilight with a TV series in the pipeline . The studio has recently secured the rights to Stephanie Meyer's bestselling book series, marking it as one of the upcoming book adaptations currently in the early stages of development. Get ready for a fresh take on the beloved vampire romance.

Taylor Lautner is too old to reprise his role as the beloved werewolf, but since he has expressed interest in returning to the realm of Twilight , the television execs may find a way to work him in as an elder statesman of the pack. If not, there is always the OG Saga to revisit Lautner and Pattinson’s on-screen rivalry in all four films in the series, which are now streaming .