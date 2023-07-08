Taylor Swift And Both Taylor Lautners Recreated The Iconic Spider-Man Meme, And I'm Obsessed

Don’t get me wrong, it was a monumental moment when Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreated the legendary pointing meme for Spider-Man: No Way Home . However, for a Swiftie, it was likely a way bigger (and funnier) deal when Taylor Swift , Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Lautner did the iconic pointing pose. Let’s just say I didn’t have something like this on my 2023 bingo card, but I’m obsessed that these three hilariously reenacted the Spider-Man meme as a nice little nod to the fact that they share the same name.

All three Taylors involved in the photo took to Instagram to post it right after the premiere of Swift’s video “I Can See You,” which the New Moon actor starred in. The “Anti-Hero” singer noted that the moment felt like “The Tale of 3 Taylors,” while the two Lautners posted about their excitement. Once you see the image, I’m sure you’ll be as enamored as I am with this cheeky moment between three folks with the same first name:

It’s like seeing triple right? Not only is this photo iconic, the story behind the three Taylors coming together makes it even better. Taylor Lautner (the guy) famously dated Swift during the years she was making Speak Now. After they broke up the singer wrote a sweet song called “Back To December,” which is allegedly about him, and it was safe to assume there wasn't "Bad Blood" between them.

So, when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was announced , people started asking both Lautners about Swift's upcoming projects . The Valentine’s Day star then went viral on TikTok for posting about “praying for John [Mayer]” (who is the likely subject of Swift’s more aggressive break-up songs), and he noted that fully supports Swift and her endeavors.

Then, after all of that, things got even better when the “Speak Now” singer premiered the “I Can See You” music video at her show in Kansas City, and of all people, Taylor Lautner starred in it.

Many fans caught this historic moment from the Eras Tour on video, and stacey.0403 posted it to TikTok. Both Swift and Lautner were very complimentary of each other on stage too. After the “Cruel Summer” singer noted that the Twilight star did all his own stunts in the video, she went on to talk about their friendship, saying:

He and his wife have become some of my close friends and it’s really convenient because we all have the same first name. Taytay, do you want to come out here?

After that, Lautner showed his love for Swift, calling her “gracious,” “humble,” and “kind.” Overall, it was all love between the three Taylors, and I’m overjoyed this music video brought them together.

You can see the “ I Can See You ” music video that sparked this fun reunion here:

So, to recap, Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner reunited for a music video. Then he came out on stage to talk about it at the Eras Tour. And, to top it off, both of them and his wife Taylor Lautner did the only right thing to do when three people with the same name get together: they recreated the pointing Spider-Man meme.