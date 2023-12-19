Terrifier 3 Director Explains When Filming Will Begin, So Bring Your Barf Bags

The Terrifier franchise may not fit the traditional mold of high-brow or elevated horror, and some might argue it doesn't compete with some of the best horror movies ; its undeniable box office success cannot be ignored. Created by the visual effects artist turned director Damien Leone, the series stands out as a significant triumph in grassroots genre filmmaking. The second installment in the slasher series, known for introducing viewers to one of the best cinematic creepy clowns , was made on a modest budget of $250k but managed to rake in an impressive $11M domestically and an additional $4M internationally last year. As fans eagerly anticipate the next stomach-turning installment, Leone is spilling the guts on when the cameras will start rolling for Terrifier 3. Viewer discretion is advised. Get those barf bags at the ready!

Terrifier has become a horror cult phenomenon, reveling in unapologetic, over-the-top kills and sadistic excess. And Terrifier 2 had audiences losing their lunch in theaters . In an exclusive interview with Deadline , the creator revealed details about the upcoming Terrifier 3 . With palpable excitement, Leone shared:

We are in pre-production right now. We’re going to start shooting in two months, beginning of February. So, we’re in the thick of it. We’re assembling our crew; we’re still casting; we’re getting locations in order; special effects are being created; and we’re still working on drafts. It could always be better and tighter: I never stop doing that all the way through production. I’m finally getting to the stage where I’m very excited about it. We’re about to make a movie again, which is my childhood fantasy come true.

The third installment will bring back the chilling presence of David Howard Thornton's silent yet menacing harlequin—an affectionate nod to the most iconic horror movie villains and the '80s slasher movie era. Additionally, several key players from the second film are set to make a return. According to the filmmaker, fans can anticipate the comeback of David, Lauren Lavera, Samantha Scaffidi (portraying Victoria), Elliot Fullam (Jonathan), and former wrestler Chris Jerico, who made a cameo appearance at the end of the second movie. The creator revealed further details:

There are a few new major characters introduced in three, one in particular that it’s too soon for me to announce…What I think I can say at this stage is that Chris Jericho [who has a cameo role as a psychiatric hospital attendant in a credits scene] is going to be returning. He’s super excited. This one is going to pick up where Part 2 left off, in the insane asylum, so, you’re going to see what transpires there, what mayhem unfolds, because seeing how Art and Victoria ended up, is so insane, and seeing how they get out of that situation and what happens next is going to be really wild. So, we have to get Chris back in there and see how he becomes a part of that situation.