Terrifier 3 Director Explains When Filming Will Begin, So Bring Your Barf Bags
I hope you have your barf bags at the ready!
The Terrifier franchise may not fit the traditional mold of high-brow or elevated horror, and some might argue it doesn't compete with some of the best horror movies; its undeniable box office success cannot be ignored. Created by the visual effects artist turned director Damien Leone, the series stands out as a significant triumph in grassroots genre filmmaking. The second installment in the slasher series, known for introducing viewers to one of the best cinematic creepy clowns, was made on a modest budget of $250k but managed to rake in an impressive $11M domestically and an additional $4M internationally last year. As fans eagerly anticipate the next stomach-turning installment, Leone is spilling the guts on when the cameras will start rolling for Terrifier 3. Viewer discretion is advised. Get those barf bags at the ready!
Terrifier has become a horror cult phenomenon, reveling in unapologetic, over-the-top kills and sadistic excess. And Terrifier 2 had audiences losing their lunch in theaters. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, the creator revealed details about the upcoming Terrifier 3. With palpable excitement, Leone shared:
The third installment will bring back the chilling presence of David Howard Thornton's silent yet menacing harlequin—an affectionate nod to the most iconic horror movie villains and the '80s slasher movie era. Additionally, several key players from the second film are set to make a return. According to the filmmaker, fans can anticipate the comeback of David, Lauren Lavera, Samantha Scaffidi (portraying Victoria), Elliot Fullam (Jonathan), and former wrestler Chris Jerico, who made a cameo appearance at the end of the second movie. The creator revealed further details:
The Terrifier franchise stands tall among the best horror movie franchises of recent years. Now, armed with a "few million" dollars for its third installment, the filmmaker is gearing up to push the boundaries into new, stomach-churning realms. Personally, I cannot wait for the horror spectacle. My barf bag is ready, and I'm counting the days until I can secure my tickets. Unfortunately, I have to wait until it lands on the 2024 movie schedule– October 25th, to be more specific. But, based on the Holly Jolly Terrifier 3 teaser, it will be well worth the wait.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
