There’s A Photo Of Zendaya, Anne Hathaway And Priyanka Chopra Just Hanging Out In Venice And They Look Stunning

Zendaya , Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra are all fashion icons in their own right. However, when you put them all in the same place and shower them with some gorgeous Bulgari jewels, they're like an unstoppable force. I say this because, the three actresses were seen hanging out in Venice together to celebrate the jeweler's new line, and they all looked stunning.

The three women all showed up in jaw-dropping gowns, and seeing as they are all ambassadors for the luxury jewelry brand, they were rocking some iconic necklaces with their respective looks. Each look was incredibly different, and captured the women’s essence perfectly. As you can see in the photo below these powerhouses were dressed to the nines while literally and figuratively shining.

(Image credit: Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari)

Zendaya was rocking a custom Richard Quinn gown, according to Elle , with a slicked-back hairdo, and a beautiful diamond snake necklace (a signature Bulgari style). The star of the upcoming Dune: Part 2 has worn gorgeous jewels like this before, so this look was on par with some of her other shining fashion moments, including the time she rocked millions in jewelry at the SAG Awards .

While the Challengers actress let the necklace shine by pairing it with a black dress, Anne Hathaway went in the other direction and rocked a look that was all sparkles. The magazine reported that the Princess Diaries star was wearing a silver and gold Atelier Versace dress. It featured a high leg slit and a dazzling gold hood, which is the second time this year Hathaway has gone for the chic hooded look . Rounding out the bejeweled ensemble, The Devil Wears Prada actress was wearing luxurious bright pink Bulgari jewelry.

As for Priyanka Chopra, she rocked a stunning two-piece cranberry set with a matching lip and a rainbow Bulgari choker. Notably on the skirt the Love Again star is wearing, the ensemble is brought together with a gorgeous flower, which compliments her jewelry perfectly.

(Image credit: Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari)

All three of these women were part of Bulgari’s 2022 campaign “Unexpected Wonders.” Considering their statuses as fashion icons and the fact that all three have massive projects coming out this year, it makes perfect sense why the luxury jeweler wanted these actresses as the faces of their brand.

As we continue to see films released on the 2023 movie schedule , all three actresses will be making appearances on it, and you can bet your bottom dollar they will be showing up to those premieres dressed to perfection. These exciting releases include:

For Zendaya: Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers will hit theaters on September 15, and Dune: Part Two comes out on November 3.

Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers will hit theaters on September 15, and Dune: Part Two comes out on November 3. For Anne Hathaway: She Came to Me and Elieen both premiered at film festivals earlier this year, and will like be released in theaters later in 2023.

She Came to Me and Elieen both premiered at film festivals earlier this year, and will like be released in theaters later in 2023. For Priyanka Chopra: Her movie Love Again is currently in theaters, and you can check out her new show Citadel on the 2023 TV Schedule with an Amazon Prime subscription .

If it wasn’t obvious by this extensive list, these women have tons of exciting projects coming out soon, and they have proven time and time again that not only are they fashion icons, but also powerhouses in the entertainment industry. So, as the year goes on, I’m sure we’ll be seeing more from Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra both on the big screen and the red carpet, and if we’re really lucky hopefully we can see these Bulgari ambassadors together again.