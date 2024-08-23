Things Might Not Be So Copacetic With Timothèe Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship If These Over-The-Top Rumors Hold Any Weight

Throughout the 2024 movie schedule , Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s high profile romance has been in the limelight as much as those viral NSFW Dune: Part Two popcorn buckets . The big difference between both of those cultural touchstones of the present is that this entry on the timeline of Kylie Jenner’s relationships has been relatively low-key, while also being hotly buzzed about.

That noise is about to get a little louder, as some over the top rumors have indicated that this case of young love is not so copacetic and might not be long for this world. Which means it's time to get your salt shakers ready dear readers, thanks to In Touch reporting the Wonka star as a supposedly “raging player” in real life.

This informed party in question helped bring this to light is specified as “a source close to the pair,” who offered this alleged update on the relationship between the celeb A-listers:

Kylie and Timothée have never said they’re exclusive, so in his book he hasn’t done anything wrong. Kylie, of course, feels differently. She’s betrayed — not to mention humiliated.

The “under the radar” nature of Kylie Jenner’s relationship with the Dune: Part Two star doesn’t help these rumors, whether you’ve taken a side on the matter or not. Plus, this isn’t the first time that these two have been rumored to have called it quits, as seen in that reported Jenner/Chalamet split from 2023 . However, the lack of exclusivity between the couple somewhat mitigates the fallout, even if there's some very real feelings being rumored in the mix.

Ironically this new claim may offer some insight into some previous relationship drama involving Kris Jenner . The “momager” of Hulu subscription driver The Kardashians allegedly wanted Timothèe Chalamet to “flaunt Kylie everywhere,” while the Jenner child has been trying to avoid that sort of spectacle, with a reported focus on trying to actually build a relationship for the long haul.

Wherever the truth lies on this matter, there’s one thing anyone reading this drama could probably agree upon, and that’s the unfortunate timing of this supposed trouble in paradise. Per the report cited above, this news was the first thing that greeted Kylie Jenner upon returning from her recent 27th birthday celebration, which was commemorated on Ms. Jenner's Instagram.

As Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet are a couple that remain a hot topic to discuss in the news cycle, the validity of these claims are undoubtedly going to undergo some massive scrutiny. Perhaps this is just another false alarm, and people who champion this pairing have nothing to worry about. In which case, all anyone should really hope for is nothing but happiness.

