How Has Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Romance Stayed ‘Under The Radar’? Here’s What An Insider Says
This sounds surprisingly normal.
It’s been over a year since Timothée Chalamet reportedly started dating Kylie Jenner, and it’s kind of amazing how someone like Jenner — who has grown up in front of reality TV cameras and lives on social media — has managed to keep that aspect of her life so private. Aside from a couple of public makeout sessions and one Golden Globes appearance, the couple keeps things pretty low-key. An insider opened up about why — and, more importantly, how — Chalamet and the youngest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree keep their romance under the radar.
Earlier this summer Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seemed to confirm they were still going strong when they were seen — albeit incognito in masks and ballcaps — out on a movie date. That is apparently part of their M.O., according to an insider, who told ET:
Because of their careers, both parties are very much in the public eye, but it sounds like it’s important to Kylie Jenner and her “sexy rat boyfriend” that they maintain something of a work/life balance and strive to keep their romance to themselves. The source divulged how they spend their time together, saying:
Forget shopping at Target, because date nights that consist of home-cooked meals and board games may be the most relatable thing Kylie Jenner’s ever done. Despite rumors that Kris Jenner would prefer to see Timothée flaunt her daughter more, the Dune: Part Two star has reportedly gotten the full stamp of approval from the Kardashian family, with the insider saying:
With Kylie Jenner starring on The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription) and boasting nearly 400 million Instagram followers, it’s been slightly perplexing to fans that the Oscar nominee has never been seen or talked about on her social media. The lack of news — and her absence at one of Timothée Chalamet’s movie premieres — even led to breakup rumors earlier this year.
Kylie Jenner may refuse to talk about her boyfriend, but I love that they seem to be on the same page about keeping that corner of their lives to themselves. And while Timothée Chalamet is unlikely to ever appear on The Kardashians, fans can see what his girlfriend is up on the Season 5 finale of The Kardashians, which can be streamed on Hulu on Thursday, July 25. Be sure to check out our 2024 TV schedule to see what else is coming soon.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.