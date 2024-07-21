How Has Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Romance Stayed ‘Under The Radar’? Here’s What An Insider Says

It’s been over a year since Timothée Chalamet reportedly started dating Kylie Jenner , and it’s kind of amazing how someone like Jenner — who has grown up in front of reality TV cameras and lives on social media — has managed to keep that aspect of her life so private. Aside from a couple of public makeout sessions and one Golden Globes appearance , the couple keeps things pretty low-key. An insider opened up about why — and, more importantly, how — Chalamet and the youngest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree keep their romance under the radar .

Earlier this summer Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seemed to confirm they were still going strong when they were seen — albeit incognito in masks and ballcaps — out on a movie date . That is apparently part of their M.O., according to an insider, who told ET :

Kylie and Timothée like to do low-key date nights and keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy. They both want to have a mature relationship where they aren't constantly in the public eye. They know that’s not always feasible, but they both make an effort to respect each other’s privacy.

Because of their careers, both parties are very much in the public eye, but it sounds like it’s important to Kylie Jenner and her “ sexy rat boyfriend ” that they maintain something of a work/life balance and strive to keep their romance to themselves. The source divulged how they spend their time together, saying:

They like to have alone time and spend time with Kylie’s family and each other's friends. They cook at home, go to dinners, travel when they can, play board games, and are just their authentic selves together. They are both honest with each other and there isn't any void of communication.

Forget shopping at Target , because date nights that consist of home-cooked meals and board games may be the most relatable thing Kylie Jenner’s ever done. Despite rumors that Kris Jenner would prefer to see Timothée flaunt her daughter more, the Dune: Part Two star has reportedly gotten the full stamp of approval from the Kardashian family, with the insider saying:

Kylie's family thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man. They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about. He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle. Things are blossoming between them more and more every day.

With Kylie Jenner starring on The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ) and boasting nearly 400 million Instagram followers, it’s been slightly perplexing to fans that the Oscar nominee has never been seen or talked about on her social media. The lack of news — and her absence at one of Timothée Chalamet’s movie premieres — even led to breakup rumors earlier this year.

Kylie Jenner may refuse to talk about her boyfriend , but I love that they seem to be on the same page about keeping that corner of their lives to themselves. And while Timothée Chalamet is unlikely to ever appear on The Kardashians, fans can see what his girlfriend is up on the Season 5 finale of The Kardashians, which can be streamed on Hulu on Thursday, July 25. Be sure to check out our 2024 TV schedule to see what else is coming soon.