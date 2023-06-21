That Time The Rock Met Two Nice Ladies Who Couldn't Stop Talking About His Muscles

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is truly the “People’s Champion” for being one of the most sincere celebrities we have. Whether it’s making active gestures like spending time with Make-A-Wish kids or thanking his fans for the film career milestones he achieves , this former wrestler has an incredible connection with his amazing followers. The next people to join Johnson’s fan club are these two nice ladies he met who couldn’t help themselves talking about his muscles.

“The Rock” is an example of an actor that fans are willing to wait in line for hours . Well, these two nice ladies didn’t have to wait too long to speak to the Moana star, as they spotted him in line at Carney’s Restaurant, and he was quick to have them star in his latest Instagram video below.

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

As you can see in this adorable video, Dwayne Johnson was asked by “two lovely troublemakers,” Leanne and Linda, to take a photo with him while waiting in line for hot dogs at Carney’s Restaurant. In return, they got more than a photo; they were all smiles when Johnson took a video with them and paid for their hotdogs. What a generous man!

But as the Jumanji star couldn’t hide those muscles under his skin-tight long-sleeved shirt, these two women just had to comment on his “buffness.” Leanne shared with him a story of how her grandson recalled that “The Rock” was pretty lean and not so buff when he was younger. Jokingly, this WWE figure said that’s clearly not true anymore as he’s “buff and handsome.” Everyone got a good laugh after that and, I’m sure, a very hearty appetite.

Based on Johnson’s caption, it didn’t take too long for “a little mayhem” to ensue, with more fans asking for his photo right after. That’s the price of being one of the most recognizable celebrities in Hollywood, but it seems that this Californian is all for it. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise as this box-office star loves to make cameos in his fans’ lives. There was the time Johnson shocked them posing for pictures with his wax figure , as well as astonished screaming fans on celebrity bus tours . He was even willing to give a family a cute puppy ! It’s always nice to see celebrities give excellent fan club service to those who continue to support their careers.

As Leanne said, believe it or not, “The Rock” didn’t always have a toned bodybuilder physique. In fact, between the ages of 7-11, kids kept mistaking Dwayne Johnson for a girl due to his soft features and “soft Afro hair.” I doubt anyone today will be making that mistake again. This man is so ripped that he couldn’t even fit into a Porsche during the filming of Red Notice . Pretty much every movie you’ll find the Ballers actor in has something to do with his muscles similar to during Arnold Schwarzenegger’s prime.

Want to know the secret? “The Rock’s” trainer gave his advice about the importance of choosing the right weights, intensity, and keeping your rest periods brief. While not all men can look like “The Rock,” he’s still a good fitness role model in terms of adding exercise to your daily routine.