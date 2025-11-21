Emily Blunt Revealed The ‘Only’ Movie She’s Made That Her Kids Care About

When it comes to ​​ Emily Blunt and her best films , I think it’s safe to say there’s something for everyone. From her work in A Quiet Place to Sicario, Mary Poppins Returns and Oppenheimer, she's proven her range, and you can’t go wrong with most of her titles. Yet, Blunt divulged that her two children, Violet (9) and Hazel (11), whom she shares with husband John Krasinski, only care about one of her movies. Their pick is an iconic and star-studded one, though.

The answer, of course, is The Devil Wears Prada. With official word of The Devil Wears Prada 2's release happening next spring on the 2026 movie schedule , it has started to creep into its stars’ interviews. For the Emily Charlton actor, this tidbit about her girls was revealed to E News after she was asked if they’d seen it. According to her, they have, and it’s the only project of their mom’s they like, as Blunt said:

Yeah, [The Devil Wears Prada is] like the only one they care about.

If they weren’t on the cusp of tweenhood, I’d find this a little hard to believe. But, as the sisters continue to age out of being young kids, I get that this particular stellar movie of the 2000s would edge out the rest. With it full of fashion, remarkable locations and A-list stars, I was right there with them (albeit I was a teen when it premiered, but the groundwork was there already).

Blunt went on to share how the siblings have strong opinions of her character, Emily , in the 2006 pick. The A-lister recalled her kids saying that the fictional Emily is “The meanest person on Earth,” something she doesn’t disagree with. She shared:

They think I’m the meanest person on Earth, which I am in it.

How funny is that? I can imagine the trio sitting around, with Krasinski recapping the staple hit. Does The Office star agree with his family? Or does he feel that the OG Miranda Priestly assistant outshone Andy Sachs ? I, for one, am a huge fan of her as Anne Hathaway’s counterpoint.

Anyway, on top of that discourse, the blossoming franchise plays host to Emily Blunt working alongside her celebrity sibling , brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci. Clearly, the girls’ front runner is a full family affair with plenty of fun material to discuss. Maybe someday they’ll expand their lists, but it’s completely understandable that TDWP stands alone.

Until the day comes that Emily Blunt’s daughters realize there’s a lot of flicks to appreciate on their mom’s expansive resume, at least they understand the greatness of one of her best. After all, The Devil Wears Prada was the title to launch her career to the next level. If you’d like to rewatch or enjoy Hazel and Violet's pick, you can stream it with a Hulu subscription .