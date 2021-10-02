Upcoming Vera Farmiga Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Conjuring Star

Vera Farmiga is constantly adding new projects to her already impressive portfolio. Many of her past work includes must-watch movies and TV shows. In 2021 alone, she appeared in four major projects, including The Conjuring 3 and The Many Saints of Newark . Vera Farmiga will also appear in one of the most highly anticipated Fall 2021 shows : Hawkeye. She’s an actress that consistently produces awe-inducing performances.

Whether playing Norma Bates or Lorraine Warren, you’re going to find yourself drawn to Farmiga’s character and her performance. Luckily for fans of Vera Farmiga, she has a few thrilling upcoming projects and a few need-to-see new movie releases and TV shows. Let’s discuss some of the upcoming Vera Farmiga movies and TV shows to add to your must-watch list.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Hawkeye - November 24, 2021 (Post-Production)

Disney+ has been creating really well-made Marvel TV shows that offer fans something to enjoy weekly while they wait for the next movie. Series like Loki and WandaVision have brought Disney+ even more subscribers and an increase in streaming viewers. Disney+ and many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are hoping Hawkeye is just as interesting, enjoyable, and widely watched as the other major Disney+ and Marvel streaming shows.

The Hawkeye cast may be exciting enough to get people streaming the series weekly. It features the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, and introduces Kate Bishop played by Hailee Steinfeld. Kate could have a major part in the upcoming phase of Marvel movies and shows. Along with Renner and Barton, Vera Farmiga will have a major role as Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mother. If Eleanor survives the Hawkeye series, Farmiga could potentially reprise her role for future Marvel movies and TV shows. Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on November 24.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Five Days At Memorial - TBD (Filming)

Five Days at Memorial is an upcoming limited series about the events that took place five days after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. It's based on the book Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital by Sheri Fink. This will be an AppleTV+ series created and written by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse.

This project sets up a Bates Motel reunion as Carlton Cuse co-created and produced that series as well. Farmiga plays Dr. Anna Pou in Five Days At Memorial. She’s the main doctor on duty when the storm hits. The series explores whether Pou euthanized several critically ill patients at the hospital, and the attempt to prosecute Pou and others for the death of 23 patients.

It's unclear when the limited series will premiere on Apple TV+ but casting was still being announced as of August 2021.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Salamander Lives Twice-TBD (Pre-Production)

Adrien Brody and Vera Farmiga co-star in the mystery thriller The Salamander Lives Twice. The film follows a man who wakes up on the shoreline of a remote island with an impossible-to-open briefcase. The man, played by Brody, has no memory of his life before ending up on the island. A woman and her daughter find him on the island.

Vera Farmiga plays the woman who discovers Brody’s character. She and her daughter are the last living relatives of a once-wealthy dynasty. Toby Harvard wrote the script for The Salamander Lives Twice, and Ant Timpson will direct. Timpson’s previous directing work includes Come to Daddy, a 2019 black comedy starring Elijah Woods. Toby Harvard also wrote that film. According to Variety, The Salamander Lives Twice was scheduled to begin production in spring 2021, but there have not been any major updates on the film since November 2020. Likely, this may be a film that fans of Farmiga, Brody, Harvard, and Timpson have to wait a little longer to see.

(Image credit: A&E Networks )

Bad Bloom - TBD(In-Development)

Bad Bloom is Farmiga’s return to the horror genre, though she never really left since The Conjuring franchise is still going strong. The Hollywood Reporter describes the film as a “horror fairytale” that follows a family living on an isolated island. The children are told they live in this remote area to keep monsters at bay, but the children discover that the monsters they fear are not the same as the ones they encounter.

Also according to The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Bloom was originally set to begin production in “the second half of 2021.” As of September 2021, no official filming date has been announced. Farmiga will not only star in Bad Bloom, but she will be one of the producers. Bryce McGuire will direct Bad Bloom. This is McGuire’s feature directorial debut.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO)

Recent Vera Farmiga Shows And Movies

In 2021, Vera Farmiga also had several major projects that you may have missed with so many TV shows and movies coming out in what seems like every minute. Here are a few Vera Farmiga TV shows and movies to watch streaming or through rentals.

Halston

Halston is one of Ryan Murphy and Netflix’s latest collaborations. Murphy acts as producer, but Sharr White created the series. It stars Ewan McGregor in the title role. Halston was an American fashion designer who really hit the peak of his fame in the '70s. The series explores his life and fame. This role earned Ewan McGregor an Emmy award. Farmiga plays Adele in Halston, a fragrance expert that Halston often consults. Stream Halston on Netflix.

The Many Saints of Newark

The Many Saints of Newark is The Sopranos prequel that follows a young Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) as he becomes increasingly more drawn into the life of crime and being a gangster. Farmiga plays Livia Soprano, the mother of Tony. The Many Saints of Newark premiered on HBO Max on October 1. Stream The Many Saints of Newark on HBO Max.

Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It follows Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren in 1981 as they fight to save a young boy from possible demonic possession. It’s one of the real Warrens’ most infamous cases. Rent Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It on Amazon.

Vera Farmiga has some very big projects ahead. She’ll be joining the Marvel franchise, appearing in a new creepy and intriguing horror film, and co-starring in a thriller that sounds very fascinating and fun. These upcoming projects continue Farmiga’s string of cool and compelling projects. I can’t wait to see all of them.